Rumour Mill: Rangers fake tickets row | Celtic fend off Dembele interest | Allan secures Hibs return

Scottish football gossip: Fraserburgh vow to probe counterfeit tickets row; Celtic fend off interest in Moussa Dembele from Crystal Palace and Scott Allan returns to Hibs on loan

Broch to probe fake tickets

Lee Hodson is challenged by Fraserburgh's Bryan Hay. Picture: SNS Group

Rangers fans who travelled up to see their Scottish Cup match with Fraserburgh were turned away at the gate after the Highland League club accused supporters of using counterfeit tickets.

The away end was at full capacity, despite Rangers supporters still queuing outside for the all-ticket clash.

This led them to believe that fake tickets had been used by some supporters in order to gain access, and an investigation will be carried out. (The Scotsman)

Hoops rebuff Palace interest

Celtic knocked back an enquiry from Crystal Palace last night as the Selhurst Park side approach the club over Moussa Dembele.

No bid was made as the Hoops made it clear the French striker was not for sale. (Scottish Sun)

Allan returns to Hibs

Scott Allan has returned to Hibs on loan until the end of the season, with striker Simon Murray going in the opposite direction.

The Easter Road side also confirmed the signing of former Kilmarnock goalkeeper Cammy Bell on a deal until the end of the season while forward Deivyas Matulevicius was released by mutual consent.

Striker Simon Murray joined Dundee on loan until the end of the season. (The Scotsman)

Dons secure Woodman signing

Aberdeen last night agreed a deal for Newcastle United goalkeeper Freddie Woodman, who joins on loan until the end of the season.

Woodman had been linked with a move to Pittodrie as the Dons looked for a replacement for Joe Lewis, who was sidelined for a lengthy period after sustaining an injury in the 2-0 loss to Rangers earlier this month.

The 20-year-old was on the bench for Newcastle United’s English Premier League clash with Burnley, with the relevant paperwork completed after the match. (The Scotsman)

Hoops tie up Hendry and Bains deals

Celtic finalised deals for Dundee duo Jack Hendry and Scott Bain last night.

Hendry joins on a four-and-a-half year deal while Bain has signed a loan deal until the end of the season. (The Scotsman)

I’ll have final say on Morelos, says Murty

Graeme Murty maintained the final decision on any potential sale of Alfredo Morelos will be his as he sought to quell any talk of a departure for the Colombian striker following Rangers’ 3-0 Scottish Cup victory at Fraserburgh.

The Ibrox manager cast doubt on suggestions that Chinese club Beijing Renhe had made a £7 million offer for the striker, with the window in that country not closing for another month.

Murty conceded the striker had been affected by suggestions a huge salary increase was waiting for him were Rangers to allow him to leave but Murty added: “If he’s sold, it means I’ve okayed it. He won’t be going anywhere.” (The Scotsman)

Scotland manager search ‘will take as long as it has to’

Scottish FA chief executive Stewart Regan will tell the governing body’s board today that the hunt for the next Scotland manager will take as long as it takes.

The process of working through potential candidates will likely last weeks, rather than days. (The Herald)

Pressley takes Pafos job

Former Hearts defender Steven Pressley has agreed a deal to become manager of Pafos.

The Cypriot outfit are struggling in tenth place and sacked manager Luka Elsner after a poor run of results. (Scottish Sun)

Terrors explore US sister club

Dundee United are reportedly keen on establishing a new sister club in the United States.

Outgoing chairman Stephen Thompson is understood to be spearheading a move into the newly-formed National Independent Soccer Association. (Daily Mail)

Hearts stars pledge wages to FoH

Hearts players Christophe Berra, Steven Naismith, Ross Callachan and Demetri Mitchell have begun pledging some of their wages to the Foundation of Hearts.

The first-team quartet join close to 8000 Jambos in donating monthly cash to the club. (Evening News)