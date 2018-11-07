Rumour Mill: Rangers eye four January signings | Celtic keen on World Cup star | £1.5m Ibrox improvement

Steven Gerrard wants four new January signings, Celtic are keen on an Iranian international, and Rangers will spend up to £1.5 million on a hybrid pitch.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard. Picture: SNS

Rangers eye four January signings

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard is looking to significantly strengthen his squad in the January transfer window with the addition of at least four new signings. The head coach is looking to recruit another forward, while he’s also got his eye on a defender, midfielder and creative attacker. (Daily Express)

Celtic keen on World Cup star

Celtic could rekindle their interest in previous target Milad Mohammadi, after Daniel Arzani’s season-ending injury. Reports in Turkey suggest the Iranian is back on Celtic’s radar, but face competition from Fenerbahce. (The Scotsman)

Rangers appeal Candeias red card

Rangers are appealing the red card handed out to Daniel Candeias, despite there being a limited chance of them being successful due to the mechanisms in place. Yellow cards can only be appealed in cases of simulation or mistaken identity. Rangers are seeking an explanation from match official Willie Collum. (Daily Record)

Rangers to spend £1.5m on Ibrox improvement

Rangers are willing to spend up to £1.5 million to improve their pitch at Ibrox as they seek to have a hybrid surface installed next summer. Celtic and Hearts have both made the switch in the past few years and the Rangers board are ready to follow suit. (Scottish Sun)

Hearts and Hibs charged by SFA

Hearts and Hibs have been charged by the Scottish FA for the second-half flare-up in the Edinburgh derby at Tynecastle on October 31. Players from both sides confronted each other following a challenge by Hibs striker Florian Kamberi on Hearts midfielder Oliver Bozanic. (The Scotsman)

Levein not keen on striker

Hearts don’t plan to sign any free agent strikers before January, manager Craig Levein has confirmed. Most players available now have not played for several months and Levein is not keen to recruit anyone who isn’t properly match fit. (Evening News)

The big names snubbing Scotland

Both Matt Ritchie and Robert Snodgrass asked not to be involved in the latest Scotland squad as they seek to improve their fitness at club football. They joined James McArthur, who retired, and Fulham star Tom Cairney in the lengthy list of players unavailable for manager Alex McLeish. (Daily Record)

Weir: Rangers fans prefer title to Europe run

Rangers’ European adventure has gone better than most anticipated but as laudable as progress has been, with David Weir insisting a place in the last 32 is possible, the former Ibrox captain claims that even that will not be enough to satisfy a support who are pining for more on the domestic stage. (The Scotsman)

Celtic Park ‘advantage’ for Hoops

Celtic need to win tomorrow’s match against Leipzig to have any real chance of progressing to the Europa League knockout stages. But John Hartson believes Brendan Rodgers’ side have one key advantage. “If Celtic are ever going to win a game in Europe, it’ll come at Celtic Park,” said the club’s former striker. (The Scotsman)

McLeish glad to have Fletcher

Alex McLeish insisted Steven Fletcher “stuck out like a sore thumb” when he assessed his options to fill the Scotland striking void left by injured duo Steven Naismith and Leigh Griffiths. (The Scotsman)

Ex-Rangers star announces retirement

Former Rangers striker Andy Little has announced his retirement from football after four-and-a-half years of injury hell. Little fractured his skull and eye socket in a freak training ground clash at Stirling Albion last term, while he’s also struggled with hip, spinal and muscle injuries. (Scottish Sun)

