Rumour Mill: Rangers ‘could have had five penalties’ | New Celtic boy’s loan blocked by MLS | Hibs eye former Leeds United boss

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard reckons his side should have had five penalties awarded to them in their win over St Mirren, Celtic new boy Andrew Gutman has his loan to Nashville cancelled by MLS and former Leeds United boss Paul Heckingbottom emerges as a leading candidate to replace Neil Lennon at Hibs.

Buddies blast Dallas over Rangers’ four penalty awards

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard. Picture: SNS Group

St Mirren blasted referee Andrew Dallas for awarding Rangers four penalties in their 4-0 win over St Mirren yesterday. (Sunday Mail)

Gerrard: Rangers should have been awarded five penalties

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard reckons his side could have had five penalties in their league clash against the Buddies. The Light Blues gaffer was adamant Dallas missed a foul on Alfredo Morelos for a fifth kick spot. (Sunday Mail)

Lorenzo Amoruso tips Celtic to win title - in England

Rangers legend Lorenzo Amoruso reckons Celtic would be the English Premier League champions in just two years in they moved south. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic new boy Andrew Gutman’s MLS loan cancelled

New Celtic full-back Andrew Gutman is heading back to Glasgow after MLS bosses blocked a loan to Nashville. The Parkhead side wanted to send the American on loan to the United Soccer League side but the MLS, which Nashville are due to join next year, refused to sanction the deal. (BBC Sport)

Return for Boyata?

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has insisted Dedryck Boyata will be fit to face Valencia in the Europa League. The Belgian defender has been out with a groin injury and won’t travel to Perth today to face St Johnston. (Sunday Mail)

James Forrest: Reports of Mikael Lustig’s desmise exaggerated

Celtic’s James Forrest reckons Mikael Lustig is still a driving force for the Hoops despite fans’ doubts. (The Scotsman)

Hibs eye former Leeds United boss

Former Leeds United manager Paul Heckingbottom has emerged as a leading candidate to replace Neil Lennon. Meanwhile the Sun are reporting John Doolan is also a contender for an Easter Road return (Sunday Mail)

Danny Swanson: Neil Lennon’s exit ‘no suprise to me’

St Johnston’s Danny Swanson says departing Hibs manager’s “passion” was always likely to divide opinion among players. (The Scotsman)