Rumour Mill: Rangers close to Docherty deal | Celtic interest in Hendry confirmed | Lennon tight-lipped on Stokes

Rangers look set to thrash out a deal for Jack Docherty and Neil McCann confirms Celtic’s interest in Dundee defender Jack Hendry.

Neil Lennon refuses to shed light on Anthony Stokes’ Hibs future

Rangers are looking to sign Hamilton midfielder Greg Docherty. Picture: Rob Casey/SNS

Hibs boss Neil Lennon has refused to shed light on the future of Anthony Stokes amid claims the striker is heading for the Easter Road exit door. (Evening News)

Neil McCann confirms Celtic interest in Jack Hendry

Dundee boss Neil McCann confirmed Celtic’s interest in defender Jack Hendry, before warning potential suitors it will take a “handsome sum” to prize the prospect away from Dens Park. (STV)

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes confirms Kenny McLean could play his final game for the Dons

Derek McInnes has confirmed Kenny McLean could play his last game for Aberdeen against former club St Mirren as Norwich City are poised with a £500,000 bid for the Dons and Scotland midfielder. (The Sun)

Rangers to thrash out Greg Docherty deal over weekend

Rangers are set to thrash out a deal to bag Greg Docherty over the weekend – but only if they meet Hamilton’s £600,000 asking price. (Daily Record)

Graeme Murty warns Rangers to beware of Fraserburgh underdogs

Subject to a noon pitch inspection today, Graeme Murty will lead Rangers into their Scottish Cup fourth round tie at Fraserburgh tomorrow. He believes he can empathise with the mindset the Highland League club’s players will have as they bid to cause one of the biggest shocks in the competition’s history. (The Scotsman)

Chris Sutton: Rangers are signing cast-offs but Celtic must look elsewhere

Writing in his column, former Celtic star Chris Sutton believes Jason Cummings, Russell Martin and Jamie Murphy are excellent recruits for Rangers but are not the level of quality Brendan Rodgers requires. (Daily Record)

Rangers defender Bruno Alves wanted by Serie A strugglers Benevento

Italian side Benevento have been linked with a move for Rangers defender Bruno Alves, according to reports in Italy. (The Scotsman)

Hearts new boy Steven Naismith has heart set on Scotland recall

Steven Naismith has not given up hope of making it into the Scotland roll of honour and believes Hearts will give him the perfect platform to force his way back into the national team. (The Scotsman)

Grame Murty spoke to Steven Naismith but Rangers made no offer

Rangers manager Graeme Murty has confirmed he spoke to Steven Naismith about his return to Scottish football but decided against making an offer for the Norwich City attacking midfielder. (The Scotsman)

January signings Steven Naismith and Demetri Mitchell set for Hearts starts in derby

Craig Levein has backed Steven Naismith to thrive on his Hearts debut as he prepares to pitch his two January loan signings into the starting line-up for tomorrow’s Scottish Cup fourth-round clash at home to Hibs. (Evening News)

Dark Blues duo to return at Dens Park today

Dundee get back into action after the winter break, battling with Caley Thistle for a place in the fifth round. Two players who missed their last fixture on December 30 — a 2-0 victory at St Johnstone — Josh Meekings and Sofien Moussa will be available. (Evening Telegraph)

Ex-Celtic player fights for redemption on Channel 4 SAS show

A former goalkeeper who played for Celtic youths has appeared on Channel 4 reality show, SAS: Who Dares Wins. Stephen Hall admitted he didn’t put in the hard work to make it as a pro, drifting out of the game after stints at Hamilton and junior football. (Daily Record)