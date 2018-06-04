Rumour Mill: Rangers close in on Liverpool midfielder | Striker eyes Ibrox move | Kamberi to Hibs update

Rangers are on the verge of securing Ovie Ejaria from Liverpool on a season-loan loan, Oliver McBurnie has reiterated his desire to play for Rangers, and Neil Lennon has given an update on Hibs’ attempt to sign striker Flo Kamberi.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard . Picture; SNS

Rangers close in on Liverpool midfielder

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is close to securing a move that will bring a Liverpool youngster to the Ibrox club. The former Kop favourite has identified midfielder Ovie Ejaria as a player he would like to sign on a season-long loan. (The Scotsman)

Striker issues Ibrox ‘come and get me’ plea

Scotland striker Oliver McBurnie has reiterated his desire to play for boyhood heroes Rangers after representing Scotland at the weekend. The 21-year-old has one year left on his deal with Swansea City and is uncertain of his future with the Welsh club still looking for a new manager. (Scottish Sun)

Lennon gives Kamberi update

Talks are continuing between Hibs and Swiss striker Florian Kamberi. A fee had been agreed with his club Grasshoppers Zurich when he came to Easter Road in January for what proved to be an impressive loan spell. (Evening News)

Henderson a wanted man

Two Serie A clubs look set to fight it out over the signature of former Celtic and Hibs star Liam Henderson. Parma and Bologna are looking to sign the 22-year-old after he impressed in the second half of last season at Bari in the second tier of Italian football. (Scottish Sun)

Marciano could miss start of the season

Ofir Marciano could face a race against time to be fit for the start of the new season after Hibs boss Neil Lennon revealed the goalkeeper may need surgery for a finger injury. The problem has caused Marciano to pull out of Israel’s friendly against Argentina this weekend. (Evening News)

Hughes still pondering retirement

Aaron Hughes has admitted that playing 15 times for Hearts in the second half of last season has made his decision on whether to retire from football even more difficult. The Northern Ireland defender is still weighing up his future. (Evening News)

McLeish focused only on Scotland success

Alex McLeish has shelved any concerns about the short-term damage to his own reputation as Scotland manager in the effort to get the nation to the finals of a major tournament again. McLeish tasted defeat for the third time in four games after the 1-0 defeat to Mexico on Sunday morning. (The Scotsman)

