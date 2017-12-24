Rumour Mill: Rangers board given manager shortlist | Mark Allen clarifies Ibrox role | Jack challenge injured Stevie May

Rangers director of football Mark Allen insists he gave the club’s board a list of preferred managerial candidates two days after Pedro Caixinha was sacked, and Stevie May will be absent for a few weeks after it was revealed the striker was injured by Ryan Jack’s challenge

READ MORE - Aidan Smith: Now no one knows how Edinburgh derby will go

Rangers director of football Mark Allen. Picture: SNS

Allen gave Rangers board shortlist

Rangers director of football Mark Allen has defended himself from criticism over his part in the managerial search at the Ibrox club. Allen insists he gave the board a preferred list of candidates just two days after Pedro Caixinha was sacked, and it was up to the board members to pick their preferred boss. Caretaker coach Graeme Murty was announced as the successor to Caixinha on Friday. (Sunday Mail)

- Mark Allen has also clarified his role as director of football, saying he isn’t an “all-encompassing decision-maker” on everything involved with the club, but rather he sees himself as the “conductor of the orchestra”. (Sunday Herald)

- Mark Allen believes Graeme Murty can still earn the Rangers job on a permanent basis if he’s able to get the side competing closer to the top of the Ladbrokes Premiership and challenge for the Scottish Cup. (Sunday Herald)

READ MORE - Rangers chairman Dave King to challenge £11m court ruling

May injured by Jack’s challenge

Stevie May will be out of action for a few weeks after boss Derek McInnes revealed that the player is struggling with an ankle injury picked up from the challenge administered by Ryan Jack. The Rangers midfielder was shown a straight red card for the incident in the 2-1 victory for the Ibrox side earlier this month. May, who was substituted in the aftermath, returned to the side but has since experienced swelling in the area where Jack made contact and will be forced to miss out. (Scottish Sun on Sunday)

Levein prepared to lose Walker

Craig Levein has accepted that it is just a matter of time until Jamie Walker leaves Hearts but he is determined to make the most of his talents while he still has him. His departure looked likely in the summer, but Rangers could not meet the asking price. That unsettled the winger, but having regained his form in recent outings, he has fresh suitors, with Wigan Athletic said to be the latest to be preparing a bid. (Scotland on Sunday)

READ MORE - Rangers’ Graeme Murty aiming to go one better at Celtic Park

Ajer in line for Rangers start

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers claims Kristoffer Ajer’s conversion from boy to man has put him in the frame for Saturday’s game against Rangers. Ajer was impressive in the 3-0 home win over Aberdeen – his fourth appearance in December – while Jozo Simunovic and Nir Bitton, both of whom have partnered Dedryck Boyata, sat on the bench. (Scotland on Sunday)

- Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has defended the club’s 69-game unbeaten run from detractors who say it was an easy feat given the gulf in resources, asking why Rangers didn’t do likewise when they were competing in the lower leagues. (Scotland on Sunday)

READ MORE - Neil Lennon on Hearts v Hibs: I expect it be physical

Dorrans will show Murty respect

Graeme Dorrans insists the Rangers first-team players will stop referring to their manager by his nickname in order to show him respect after the Englishman was made permanent boss. The Ibrox first-team stars generally refer to Graeme Murty as “Murts”, but Dorrans says they’ll begin calling him gaffer from now on. (Sunday Mail)

Boyd dedicates double to old boss

Kris Boyd has dedicated his match-winning double against Rangers to former boss Bobby Williamson, who is battling cancer. The ex-Kilmarnock manager gave Boyd his debut with the club back in 2001 and the striker talked about the massive influence Williamson had on his career in the aftermath of Saturday’s 2-1 win. (Sunday Mail)

READ MORE - Five things we learned from Kilmarnock 2 - 1 Rangers