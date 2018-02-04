Rumour Mill: Push for McLeish as Scotland boss | Scott Brown mocks Kilmarnock | Celtic’s injury headache

There is a push for Alex McLeish to be named the next manager of Scotland, Scott Brown has mocked Kilmarnock’s players for their celebrations, and Celtic have an injury headache ahead of their clash with Zenit St Petersburg.

Celtic’s injury headache

Celtic could be facing a defensive crisis ahead of their Europa League encounter with Zenit St Petersburg. Dedryck Boyata and Kristoffer Ajer both limped off during the first half of Saturday’s loss to Kilmarnock. With Marvin Compper unavailable for European matches, it leaves the Celtic boss short on cover at the back. (The Herald)

Push for Alex McLeish as Scotland boss

Hibs chairman, and vice-chairman of the SFA, Rod Petrie will push for Alex McLeish to be a quick appointment as national team boss. The ex-Rangers manager is one of the leading contenders, having almost led Scotland to the 2008 European Championships. However, he is not a popular pick among other board members. (Sunday Mail)

Alex McLeish has issued something of a 'come and get me' plea to the SFA. Picture: SNS Group

- The SFA will stick with current plans to play summer friendlies in South Africa despite grievances from several Premiership clubs. (Sunday Herald)

Brown mocks Kilmarnock

Scott Brown has mocked his Kilmarnock counterparts for celebrating the 1-0 win over Celtic at Rugby Park “like they’d won the World Cup”. The Hoops skipper was unimpressed by the antics of the home players in the wake of the full-time whistle and he criticised them for celebrating in front of the away fans. (Sunday Mail)

- Brown has been hailed by former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard as a “tough competitor”, a style he fears is being eradicated from the game. (Sunday Mail)

Clarke reveals Mulumbu bid

Kilmarnock boss Steve Clarke has revealed that Celtic-slayer Youssouf Mulumbu almost left the club in the January transfer window. Bordeaux were looking to entice the midfielder back to Ligue 1, but the deal collapsed as deadline day drew to a close. Mulumbu netted the only goal of the game as Killie defeated the leagie leaders in the Ladbrokes Premiership. (Scottish Sun on Sunday)

Lennon hails Hibs win

Neil Lennon said he got as big a buzz from Hibernian’s win over Rangers as the one produced when his Celtic side famously downed Barcelona. The Easter Road side sparkled at Ibrox, especially during the opening 45 minutes, as they claimed a 2-1 win over Gers. John McGinn and Jamie MacLaren fired the goals which move the Leith outfit to within two points of Graeme Murty’s side in third. (Scotland on Sunday)

Murty blasts Rangers stars

Graeme Murty has criticised his Rangers players for believing they are “the best team in the world” after the Ibrox side were humbled by Hibs at Ibrox. The head coach still believes his side should have won the game with their second half performance, and implored his players to pick themselves up again. (Sunday Mail)

Wright blasts referee

Tommy Wright has described the dismissal of David Wotherspoon as “ridiculous” as he criticised referee Andrew Dallas’ display in St Johnstone’s 1-0 defeat against Hearts. Wotherspoon was shown two yellow cards in the space of seven minutes in the second half after being adjudged to have fouled Danny Amankwaa and debutant Joaquim Adao in quick succession. (Various)

