Rumour Mill: Premiership side eye ex-Hearts duo | Rangers close to double signing | Bruno Alves latest

St Johnstone are looking to sign Tony Watt and Andrew Driver, Rangers are close to completing deals for Umar Sadiq and Lassana Coulibaly, and Bruno Alves will have to negotiate his release from Rangers before signing for Parma.

Rangers close to double signing

Rangers are edging closer to the double capture of Umar Sadiq and Lassana Coulibaly. The pair would require work permits to complete their season-long loan deals from Roma and French club Angers, respectively, though Rangers remain hopeful the transfers will be completed in time for Thursday’s Europa League qualifier with Shkupi. (Daily Record)

Ex-Hearts duo close to deal with St Johnstone

St Johnstone are close to agreeing deals to sign former Hearts pair Tony Watt and Andrew Driver. Striker Watt is in advanced talks with the Perth club and should complete his move in the coming days. Driver, meanwhile, will train with Tommy Wright’s side this week as he eyes a return to Scotland following two years in the Netherlands with De Graafschap. (Scottish Sun)

Tony Watt is close to agreeing a deal to sign with St Johnstone. Picture: SNS

Alves still to complete Parma switch

Bruno Alves will need to negotiate an early release from his contract at Ibrox before he can complete a move to Serie A side Parma. The centre-back travelled to Italy late last week but will have to take a pay cut to sign with the newly-promoted club and therefore may be hesitant to walk away from his £28,000-a-week deal with Rangers. (Daily Record)

Levein gives update on Vanecek, reveals Crawford release

Hearts manager Craig Levein confirmed today that he will sign Czech striker David Vanecek – but he just doesn’t know when. The player is contracted to Teplice until December and will move to Tynecastle then if Hearts can negotiate an early release. Levein also revealed that he would have signed trialist midfielder Ali Crawford immediately had Steven Naismith not returned to Tynecastle Park on loan. (Evening News)

No future for Martin, Sammon

Hearts manager Craig Levein plans to move Irish striker Conor Sammon and French midfielder Malaury Martin out of Tynecastle as soon as possible. Levein confirmed both players are not in his plans for this season and are free to leave. (Evening News)

Latest on Hibs bid for Horgan

Hibs hopes of landing Irish international Daryl Horgan have lessened over the weekend after the winger played in a pre-season match for Preston North End. Horgan, 25, is a transfer target for the Easter Road side and was understood to be out of favour with the Lancashire side. (Evening News)

