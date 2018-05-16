Rumour Mill: Palace consider Tavernier swoop | Rangers eye Brighton defender | United to bid for Hibs striker

Rangers are considering a move for Brighton defender Connor Goldson, Crystal Palace are weighing up a £3.5m bid for James Tavernier, and Dundee United are looking to re-sign Simon Murray.

Rangers eye Brighton defender

New Rangers boss Steven Gerrard is eying a move for Brighton centre-back Connor Goldson. The 25-year-old returned to the Seagulls squad last season after successfully undergoing heart surgery. Gerrard is making it his first mission to fix the Rangers defence for next season. (Daily Record)

Palace consider £3.5m for Tavernier

Crystal Palace are considering a £3.5million offer for Rangers defender James Tavernier. The right-back has enjoyed a strong campaign where he featured in every single league game and captained the club on occasion. (Scottish Sun)

Rangers right-back James Tavernier is a wanted man. Picture: SNS

O’Halloran suffers sectarian abuse

Rangers winger Michael O’Halloran has been abused after being pictured visiting a Catholic church in North Lanarkshire on Monday. The footballer spoke to youngsters as he looked to do some good for the local community. However, he was hit with comments like “f**ian b**tard” on social media. (Evening Times)

Rangers slam SFA

Rangers have hit back at the SFA after it emerged that the Ibrox club had been charged by the governing body over their application for a Uefa licence prior to the 2011/12 season. The club released a statement saying the investigation had been “a waste of all parties’ time and resources”. (The Scotsman)

United bid to bring Murray back

Dundee United are looking to re-sign striker Simon Murray. The ex-Tannadice star spent the second half of this past season on loan at rivals Dundee after falling out of favour at Hibs. United boss Csaba Laszlo is looking for the player to head up the club’s promotion bid next season. (Evening Telegraph)

Atletico to watch Tierney

Celtic full-back Kieran Tierney is on the radar of Spanish giants Atletico Madrid and will be scouted at this weekend’s Scottish Cup final against Motherwell. Representatives of the Europa League finalists will attend the game at Hampden. (The Scotsman)

Brown blasts Shinnie

Celtic captain Scott Brown has branded his Aberdeen counterpart Graeme Shinnie a player of limited ability and has welcomed the prospect of the feud between the pair continuing next season. Shinnie collected his 17th booking of the season for a late challenge on Brown during Aberdeen’s 1-0 win at Celtic Park. (The Scotsman)

Souttar in race to get fit

John Souttar will only report for Scotland duty next week if he is 100 per cent recovered from a hamstring injury, according to Hearts manager Craig Levein. The 21-year-old received his first senior call-up on Monday. (Evening News)

Lennon faces five-game ban

Neil Lennon could miss Hibs’ first four matches of the 2018/19 domestic season after he was cited by the Scottish Football Association for his celebration of a goal against Rangers. The Hibs boss did an aeroplane-style celebration on the pitch in the wake of Jamie Maclaren’s dramatic equaliser during the 5-5 draw. (Edinburgh News)

Six players leave County

Tim Chow, David Ngog, Aaron McCarey, Blair Malcolm and Reghan Tumilty have left Ross County at the conclusion of their contracts, while Thomas Mikkelsen has left the club following the conclusion of his loan from Dundee United. The recently relegated side will offer contracts to several other stars on expiring deals. (Press and Journal)

- Ross County are eyeing a move for Dundee United midfielder Fraser Fyvie, who will available on a pre-contract. (Evening Telegraph)

- Iain Vigurs will leave Inverness CT and re-join their biggest rivals Ross County. (Press and Journal)

