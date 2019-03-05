Rumour Mill: Over £20m for Morelos | Sinclair’s Celtic future in limbo | ‘bullying and nepotism’ in Scottish refereeing

Tuesday’s Scottish football news and gossip.

Rangers' Alfredo Morelos. Picture: SNS/Craig Foy

Scottish refereeing has culture of ‘bullying’ and ‘nepotism’

A former referee insists there is a culture of bullying, cronyism and nepotism within the refereeing system in Scottish football. Derek Crothers claims the likes of Andrew Dallas have been fast-tracked to the top regardless of ability. The SFA have denied the accusations. (Daily Mail)

Rangers to demand over £20m for Morelos

Rangers will demand at least £20 million for Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos. The Colombian has revealed that he expects to be sold in the summer, though Steven Gerrard has stressed that he won’t be allowed to leave unless the club get an offer that they feel matches their evaluation. (Scottish Sun)

Griffiths unlikely to play this season

Neil Lennon has raised doubts over Leigh Griffiths returning to the Celtic first-team this season but is offering the striker all the support he needs. Griffiths last played for Celtic on 5 December before taking a break from the game in order to concentrate on personal issues. (The Scotsman)

Sinclair’s Celtic future in limbo

Scott Sinclair’s future at Celtic remains uncertain as the winger is unsure whether the Parkhead hierarchy will extend his contract for another season. The club hold a one-year option to keep Sinclair but have yet to decide whether to hold on to one of the club’s highest earners. (Scottish Sun)

Lennon trying to persuade stars to stay

Neil Lennon has revealed that he’s trying to convince Mikael Lustig and Dedryck Boyata to remain at Celtic beyond this summer - even though he doesn’t know whether he will be at the club himself. Both players are out of contract at the end of the season. (Daily Record)

‘I’m a Celtic fan for life’ - Chris Davies

Former Celtic assistant manager Chris Davies insists he’ll now be a fan of the club for life after the coach made the decision to follow Brendan Rodgers to Leicester City. Davies insists he was cheering on the Hoops as they defeated both Hearts and Hibs in the wake of Rodgers departure. (Scottish Sun)

Levein rues missed chances

Craig Levein bemoaned missed opportunities and the refusal of referee Bobby Madden to award his Hearts team a late penalty as they were held to a 1-1 draw in their Scottish Cup quarter-final away to Partick Thistle last night. (The Scotsman)

Aberdeen chief offers assurances

Stewart Milne insists the building of a new £40 million stadium and training complex will not impact the budget given to Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes. Aberdeen have phase one of their investment lined up - around £12 million - but Milne admits it’ll be a challenge to secure the rest. (Daily Record)