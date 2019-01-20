Rumour Mill: Old Firm tug of war over attacker | next Celtic signing makes appearance | Rangers scout sent to watch striker

Rangers are set to battle it out with Celtic for the Wigan attacker Nick Powell, Andrew Gutman has made his unofficial Celtic debut, and Steven Gerrard has sent a scout to watch Karlan Ahearne-Grant.

Wigan's Nick Powell is wanted by both Celtic and Rangers. Picture: Getty

Rangers join chase for Powell

Rangers are set to battle rivals Celtic for the signature of Wigan attacker Nick Powell. The 24-year-old is available on a pre-contract with his current deal due to expire in the summer. (Scottish Sun on Sunday)

McKay ‘would go back to Rangers’

Barrie McKay insists he’d be happy to return to Rangers one day after revealing that he felt forced out of Ibrox by former manager Pedro Caixinha. The winger was sold in the summer of 2017 after falling out of favour. (Scottish Sun on Sunday)

Gerrard sends scout to watch Ahearne-Grant

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has cancelled plans to watch Karlan Ahearne-Grant for himself, but has sent a scout for another detailed report on the transfer target. The striker is out of contract in the summer and is viewed as a potential successor to Alfredo Morelos. (Scottish Sun on Sunday)

Rodgers holds talks with Brown

Brendan Rodgers revealed that he’d sat down with captain Scott Brown to discuss his future as the midfielder ponders a move to Australia with Western Melbourne. The Celtic manager says he expects Brown to make his decision sooner rather than later. (Sunday Mail)

Next Celtic signing pulls on shirt

Andrew Gutman wore the famous green-and-white hoops for the first time as the American played for his soon-to-be new club in a friendly against Arbroath. The 22-year-old is expected to be announced as Celtic’s latest summer signing in the coming days. (Sunday Mail)

Vanecek likely to start

David Vanecek is expected to make his full Hearts debut on Sunday as the Jambos host Livingston in the Scottish Cup. The Czech striker arrived early in the transfer window after agreeing a pre-contract in the summer. (Sunday Mail)

Clarke on Stewart deal

Kilmarnock boss Steve Clarke expressed his dismay over Greg Stewart’s loan move to Aberdeen. While Clarke stressed he has no problems with Stewart’s decision not to rejoin Killie, he is adamant something does not smell right about the deal. (Various)