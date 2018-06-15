Rumour Mill: Old Firm to meet in early September | £6m battle for Rangers star | Celtic to spend £9m

Celtic and Rangers will meet for the first time next season on the first weekend of September, Alfredo Morelos is the subject of a £6m battle between clubs in three countries, and Celtic will spend £9 to sign Odsonne Edouard.

£6m battle for Rangers star

Rangers are braced for bids of around £6million for striker Alfredo Morelos as clubs in Turkey, China and France eye the 21-year-old Columbian. The Light Blues were reported to have turned down a £8million bid in January, though Morelos’ play noticeably dropped in the second half of the season.

Old Firm to meet in early September

The first Old Firm game of the season is scheduled to take place on 1 September. The match at Celtic Park will represent the first time Steven Gerrard takes his new look Rangers side to meet their arch rivals. The fixtures will be announced later on Friday morning. (The Times)

Celtic and Rangers are scheduled to meet at Celtic Park on 1 September. Picture: SNS

Celtic to spend £9m

Celtic have agreed to shatter their club record transfer fee as they close in on a permanent deal for striker Odsonne Edouard. The Scottish champions are understood to have settled on a figure in the region of £9 million with Paris Saint-Germain for the 20-year-old. (The Scotsman)

United make audacious bid for Aberdeen star

Dundee United are planning an audacious attempt to sign Aberdeen star Adam Rooney. The Irish striker has netted 87 goals since signing for the Dons in January 2014, though he found himself playing back-up to Stevie May last term and may seek guaranteed first-team football. (Scottish Sun)

Miller unsure of Livingston job

Kenny Miller admits he’s unsure of whether he wants to become next manager of Livingston because he is looking to keep his playing career going. Though he’ll turn 39 this year, Miller feels he’s still got something to give on the park and recognises it’ll be difficult to perform in the player/manager role. (Various)

Hibs star delighted with Kamberi deal

Martin Boyle has welcomed the return of Florian Kamberi to Hibs. The Swiss striker has been signed on a three-year deal after scoring nine goals in 14 appearances while on loan from Grasshopper Zurich in the second half of last season. (Evening News)

Gerrard wants plays to ‘defend badge with their life’

Steven Gerrard has outlined his intention to repair what he regards as a “disjointed” Rangers squad by recruiting players prepared to “defend the badge with their life”. The Ibrox club’s new manager will get his first pre-season preparations underway on Friday at the renamed Hummel Training Centre. (The Scotsman)

