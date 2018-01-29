Rumour Mill: Musonda flies in for Celtic medical | Murty to meet with King | interest in Kyle Lafferty

Charly Musonda will fly into Glasgow to undergo a medical with Celtic, Graeme Murty will meet with Rangers chairman Dave King, and Hearts are braced for late transfer window bids for Kyle Lafferty.

Keep up with all the top football news and transfer gossip from Scotland and beyond with footballwire.co.uk

Murty to meet with King

Graeme Murty has revealed he will meet with Rangers chairman Dave King to hear the businessman’s plans for the future of the club. The first-head head coach, currently in the role until the end of the season, says he will not press King on whether he’s likely to continue in his position past the summer. (Scottish Sun)

Musonda flies in for Celtic medical

Charly Musonda will arrive in Glasgow today to undergo a medical ahead of his loan deal to Celtic. The Chelsea playmaker will move to the Scottish Champions for 18 months. Celtic will pay the EPL side an initial loan fee and a significant portion of the 21-year-old’s wages. (Scottish Sun)

Charly Musonda is set to make the switch from Chelsea. Picture: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

READ MORE - Celtic victory comes at a cost for Brendan Rodgers

Aberdeen eye Woodman

Aberdeen are looking to sign former Kilmarnock loanee Freddie Woodman after injury to first-choice keeper Joe Lewis. The 30-year-old sustained the damage during his side’s 2-0 defeat to Rangers last midweek and will be out for the “foreseeable future”, according to boss Derek McInnes. Woodman, 20, could be available on loan from Newcastle United. (Scottish Sun)

Levein eyes two further additions, interest in Lafferty

Hearts manager Craig Levein revealed today that he wants to sign another midfielder plus a striker before the transfer window closes. The Evening News has learned that foreign clubs are ready to try to prise Kyle Lafferty away from Tynecastle, and Hearts would consider selling if an acceptable offer arrives. (Edinburgh News)

READ MORE - Hearts-Motherwell draw felt like defeat for Aaron Hughes

McGregor hopes McGinn stays past January

Darren McGregor believes Hibs team-mate John McGinn has earned a big move – but he hopes the Scotland midfielder will stay at Easter Road until the end of the season. Cardiff City have become the latest club to be linked with the 23-year-old, with boss Neil Warnock said to be weighing up a £2 million bid. (Evening News)

Gemmill new favourite for Scotland job

Scot Gemmill, the Scotland Under-21 boss, has jumped to the head of the betting to become the next manager of the senior national side. The SFA board will meet again tomorrow as it continues its search for a replacement for Gordon Strachan, who was sacked in October. (The Scotsman)

Dundee want West Ham striker

Dundee are hoping to sign West Ham United striker Toni Martinez on loan until the end of the season. The 20-year-old has featured only once since signing for the Hammers from Valencia two years ago in a £2.4million deal, and manager David Moyes is keen for the player to get regular first-team football. (Scottish Sun)

READ MORE - How Kilmarnock’s summer signings have fared so far this season

Killie seal deal for Tshibola

Kilmarnock have completed the signing of Aston Villa midfielder Aaron Tshibola. The 23-year-old, who was part of a £5million transfer to the Midlands club while Killie boss Steve Clarke was in charge at Reading, will join the Ayrshire side on loan until the end of the campaign. (Daily Record)

Cummings buried under Rangers fans

Jason Cummings admitted his celebrations of his first goal for Rangers almost backfired after he was left breathless under a dramatic pile-up of dozens of supporters in Dingwall. The on-loan Nottingham Forest striker came off the bench to score what proved to be the clincher for Rangers in the 2-1 win against Ross County. (The Scotsman)

READ MORE - Five things we learned from Ross County 1 - 2 Rangers