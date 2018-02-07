Rumour Mill: Murty to tackle Windass gesture | Rodgers to Spurs? | Smith ‘could mentor Mackay’

Scottish football gossip: Graeme Murty will hold talks with Josh Windass over ‘shush’ gesture; pundit thinks Spurs could look to Brendan Rodgers if Pochettino goes and could Walter Smith mentor Malky Mackay?

Murty will grill Windass over gesture

Josh Windass celebrates his goal - but questions were raised over his gesture. Picture: SNS Group

Graeme Murty will ask Josh Windass to explain his reaction to the Rangers fans after his opening goal in the 2-0 Premiership win over Partick Thistle at Firhill.

Windass put his fingers to his lips in a shushing gesture as he celebrated the 39th-minute strike which set the Ibrox side on their way to closing the gap on second-placed Aberdeen to three points.

Murty said: “I’ll talk to him about it and ask why he has done it if he has done it. But, to be perfectly honest, I don’t know why Josh does many of the things that he does.” (The Scotsman)

Brazil: Spurs might want Rodgers

Alan Brazil reckons Tottenham Hotspur could come calling for Brendan Rodgers if Mauricio Pochettino ends up joining Real Madrid.

Despite an unhappy ending to his time at Liverpool, Rodgers’ has rebuilt his career since joining Celtic in the summer of 2016, and Brazil reckons the English top six ‘may be attractive to him one day’.

Brazil added: “If Poch goes to Real Madrid there could be an opportunity. Arsenal will have a new manager sooner or later, Chelsea will as well with so many questions over Conte.” (Scottish Sun)

Smith ‘could mentor Mackay’

Walter Smith could be asked to mentor a long-term successor as national team coach - with current performance director Malky Mackay in the running, according to reports.

Smith is said to be keen on a return after seven years out of football, but is reportedly concerned at the SFA’s lack of movement in setting up a formal meeting to discuss the role.

Additionally, Smith would likely reject any attempt by the SFA to include a long-term successor in his backroom team if he took the reins for a second time. (Various)

Hearts are ‘joint-dirtiest’ side in Premiership

Hearts are the dirtiest team in the Scottish Premiership along with Motherwell, according to foul stats.

The Jambos currently sit bottom of the Fair Play league, and along with ‘Well have committed 394 fouls in 26 league games this season.

Levein’s side has also picked up the most bookings - 59 - and have had five dismissals, second only to Hamilton’s six. (Various)

Diouf aiming for presidency

El Hadji Diouf is reportedly planning to run for the Senegalese presidency, after the ex-Rangers forward was inspired by fellow former footballer George Weah being elected president of Liberia.

Diouf, 37, announced last year that he was keen on becoming an MP but after Weah’s success, the Dakar native appears to be aiming higher. (The Scotsman)

Lennon sets targets for Allan

Hibs boss Neil Lennon has challenged Scott Allan to keep producing the goods after watching the midfielder turn in a sparkling debut second time around for the Easter Road club.

Lennon described Allan as “unplayable” at times as he helped the Capital side clinch a second victory over Rangers at Ibrox this season only days after returning on loan from Celtic in a three-way transfer deal on deadline day.

Lennon is now demanding that Allan starts to realise the potential which has only briefly been realised during a somewhat nomadic existence. (Evening News)

Levein admits Tynecastle pitch needs sorted

Hearts manager Craig Levein admits the club must address their problematic pitch come the end of the season, with the playing surface looking the worse for wear after a series of home games at Tynecastle.

Hearts are looking at installing a hybrid pitch but that would cost around £1m and the increased cost of the new main stand, which has risen from £12m to £15m, could impact those plans, with the pitch due for discussion at board level. (Evening News)

Motherwell take India Under-17 goalie on trial

India Under-17 goalkeeper Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem has gone on trial with Motherwell, according to reports in Mumbai.

The youngster, currently with Indian Arrows in the I-League, turned in a string of impressive performances during the Under-17 World Cup and has been linked with numerous European clubs. (FirstPost)

United eye Malonga

Dundee United will decide by the end of the week if they want to offer winger Chris Malonga a contract.

The French-born Congolese wideman has been training with the Tannadice outfit after leaving French side Laval. (Evening Telegraph)