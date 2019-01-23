Rumour Mill: Morelos ‘worth at least £16m’ | Celtic complete signing | Sutton slams ex-Celtic players

Steven Gerrard wants at least £16 million for Alfredo Morelos, Celtic have completed the signing of Vakoun Issouf Bayo and Chris Sutton has criticised former Celtic players who are scared to question the club in public.

READ MORE - How the Scottish Premiership would look based on away results - and there are a number of surprises

Rangers' Alfredo Morelos is wanted by Nice. Picture: SNS/Rob Casey

£8m offer for Morelos ‘disrespectful’

Steven Gerrard says he is aware that Nice are preparing an £8 million bid for Alfredo Morelos but has branded it “disrespectful”, suggesting that the £19.7m Celtic received from Lyon for Moussa Dembele would be a more accurate price for a player he has no intention of losing. (The Scotsman)

Celtic complete Bayo signing

Vakoun Issouf Bayo is looking for a seamless transition from Slovakia to Celtic after his move to Brendan Rodgers’ side was finalised, subject to international clearance. The 22-year-old striker scored 18 goals in 23 games for Slovak Super League outfit Dunajska Streda. (The Scotsman)

Sutton slams ex-Celtic players

Chris Sutton has criticised ex-Celtic players who are scared to talk negatively about the club in the media, calling it “embarrassing”. The BT Sport pundit has become known for his forthright views on Scottish football. (Scottish Sun)

Lennon on Ambrose

Hibs head coach Neil Lennon would welcome Efe Ambrose back to Hibs “with open arms” – but concedes that there is little likelihood of his return. The Nigerian defender left Hibs at the start of January after invoking a clause in his contract that allowed him to depart for free. (Evening News)

Levein: Stand could affect budget

Craig Levein admits Hearts’ transfer window activities have been restricted by the vastly over budget new main stand at Tynecastle. Hearts have brought in striker David Vanecek as well as centre-back Conor Shaugnessy but it looks likely these could be the only fresh faces this month. (The Scotsman)

Motherwell midfielder eyes new deal

Motherwell midfielder Alex Gorrin is hoping to play well enough in the second half of the campaign to earn a new deal at the Fir Park club. The Spaniard has started only four times but wasn’t able to play in the league until November due to injury. (Scottish Sun)

Stewart had ‘unfinished business’

Greg Stewart insists he picked Aberdeen over Kilmarnock because he has unfinished business with the Pittodrie side. Stewart was on loan at Aberdeen last season but didn’t live up to his billing, scoring just three goals. (Daily Record)

Forrester contract ripped up

Aberdeen have written off the £150,000 they paid for Chris Forrester after allowing the midfielder to leave just six months into a three-year deal. The 26-year-old has been allowed to return to Ireland for personal reasons. (Daily Record)