Rumour Mill: Morelos on the move? | McGinn considering new Hibs deal | Celtic linked with two-time Bundesliga winner

Alfredo Morelos has been linked with a move to the Championship, John McGinn is not in a rush to leave Edinburgh and would consider a new deal and Celtic chase a two-time Bundesliga winner.

Merelos linked with move away

Alfredo Morelos has been linked with a move to Bristol City. The 21-year-old striker has scored 10 goals in the Scottish Premiership so far this season after his summer arrival from Finnish club HJK. It has been reported that Aston Villa, Barnsley, Bristol City, Derby County and Reading have all been keeping tabs on the forward. Could a move down south be on the cards? (Various)

Move away speculation is affecting Dembele

Brendan Rodgers has conceded that Moussa Dembele’s head has been turned by recent transfer speculation and that it is affecting the player. The 21-year-old has been linked with a move away from Celtic Park with Everton, Crystal Palace and Brighton all keen on the Frenchman.

John McGinn considering new deal?

John McGinn is refusing to rule out a new long-term deal at Easter Road despite having 16 months of his contract to run. Clubs have expressed interest in the midfielder. He told the Daily Record: “I’ve been linked with a lot of clubs but all I’m concentrating on is performing for Hibs and staying involved with Scotland. (Daily Record)

Celtic linked with two-time Bundesliga winner

Celtic are to battle it out with Ligue 1 club Saint-Etienne for the signature of Borussia Dortmund central defender Neven Subotic, according to French source But Football. Subotic is a two-time Bundesliga winner with Dortmund but has found his game time limited this season and could be willing to move according to reports. Could the 29-year-old Serbian international be the perfect man for Brendan Rodgers? (But Football)

Tavernier in ‘Fake News’ tweet

Rangers right-back James Tavernier has rubbished reports that he is seeking a move away from the Scottish club in this month’s transfer window by tweeting ‘Fake News’ suggesting that he was set for a move to England.

Levein in Derby warning

Craig Levein has said the Scottish Cup showdown with Hibs as their biggest game of the season, but has warned supporters not to expect a classic. The manager said the pressure of the situation and the overall need to a result was bigger than their style of play.

Gordon has no regrets over Chelsea snub

Craig Gordon said being part of The Invincibles with Celtic was greater than a January move to Chelsea. The stopper turned down a big money move but said that he had no regrets. “Achievements like that, the number of caps you earn, they’re the things you’ll hold on to and remember rather than how much money you’ve earned.” (The Herald)

Hibs prefer to play at Tynecastle, says Darren McGregor

Darren McGregor has said that Hibs prefer to play at Tynecastle and are confident ahead of the Edinburgh Derby. “When you look back in history, Hearts have always had the better of Hibs but in the recent past we have acquitted ourselves well. Over the past three years, in the time I have been here, we have not been beaten so that is maybe a good omen” (The Scotsman)

Gap between Celtic and Rangers is closing

Sean Goss believes the gap between Celtic and his new side Rangers is closing. He said: “I watched the [Old Firm] game before the winter break and the lads did well and could have nicked it. The gap has closed. The club is heading towards where it used to be, being back in the Premiership. (Daily Record)

