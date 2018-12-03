Rumour Mill: Morelos ‘best striker in Scotland’ | Celtic ‘had no class’ | Rangers ‘won’t stop Collum refereeing games’

James McFadden reckons Alfredo Morelos is the best striker in Scotland, Graeme Shinnie has blasted Celtic for lacking class, and the SFA have promised that Willie Collum will continue refereeing Rangers games.

Alfredo Morelos celebrates after scoring to make it 2-1 Rangers at Tynecastle Park yesterday. Pic: Rob Casey/SNS

Rodgers hails incredible mentality

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers hailed the ‘incredible mentality’ of his players as they maintained their stranglehold on Scottish domestic silverware with the seventh consecutive trophy win of his tenure. (The Scotsman)

McInnes unhappy with Lustig

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes has expressed his disappointment with Mikael Lustig after the experienced Celtic star appeared to goad Lewis Ferguson shortly before the full-time whistle. Several Aberdeen first-team stars confronted the Swedish international after the incident. (The Scotsman)

- Dons captain Graeme Shinnie also waded in, saying Celtic don’t have class and their older professionals should have known better. (Daily Record)

Berra: Lafferty lacked class

Hearts captain Christophe Berra has accused former team-mate Kyle Lafferty of lacking “class” after Rangers won at Tynecastle. At the conclusion of the match Lafferty indulged in some wild celebrations in front of the Ranegrs supporters. (The Scotsman)

Morelos ‘the best striker in Scotland’

Alfredo Morelos is the best striker in Scotland, according to national team assistant James McFadden. The Colombian struck his 17th goal of the season to down Hearts at Tynecastle as Rangers moved top of the Ladbrokes Premiership table. (Scottish Sun)

Levein slams officials

Furious Hearts manager Craig Levein launched an incredible attack on referee Bobby Madden as he insisted Rangers had a “12th man” as they secured the win which takes them to the top of the Ladbrokes Premiership. (The Scotsman)

Rangers won’t stop Collum refereeing games

SFA chief executive Ian Maxwell has promised that Willie Collum will continue to referee Rangers games after the Ibrox club were hit with five charges over comments made about the whistler in a club statement. (Scottish Sun)

Hibs keen to get to bottom of Gray injury

Hibs are working to get to the bottom of David Gray’s injury ahead of Wednesday’s clash with St Mirren after the influential captain pulled out of Saturday’s defeat at Kilmarnock on the morning of the match. He felt discomfort in the hours leading up to the game and was unable to take his place in the squad. (Evening News)

