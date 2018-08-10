Rumour Mill: McInnes hits back at Gerrard | Rodgers quit threat | ex-Rangers striker reunited with Windass

Derek McInnes has hit back at Rangers boss Steven Gerrard, Brendan Rodgers says he’ll quit Celtic if he’s unable to build on his past success, and Joe Garner has joined Josh Windass at Wigan.

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes. Picture: SNS

McInnes hits back at Rangers

Derek McInnes has hit back at Steven Gerrard’s claim that Rangers have been on the receiving end of poor refereeing decisions, saying it happens to every club in the country. The Aberdeen boss pointed to the suspension handed down to Shay Logan for his red card at Celtic Park in the final game of last season as an example. (Scottish Sun)

Rodgers quit threat

Brendan Rodgers says his time as Celtic manager will be finished if he is unable to pursue his ambitions to build on the success he has already enjoyed at the club. In a week when strains in his relationship with the Celtic board over their current transfer policy have emerged, Rodgers has again warned against complacency setting. (The Scotsman)

Dembele decision

Celtic will not rush Moussa Dembele’s return to action next week despite their Champions League hopes hanging in the balance. The French striker is back in training after being sidelined since mid-July when he limped out of the second leg of their first qualifying round tie against Alashkert with a hamstring injury. (The Scotsman)

Gerrard hails players

Steven Gerrard described Rangers’ second-half performance in the 3-1 Europa League first-leg victory over Maribor as the best 45 minutes of his seven-game tenure. With the sides tied 1-1 at half-time, goals from James Tavernier and Lassana Coulibaly after the break gave the home side a significant advantage to take to Slovenia next week. (The Scotsman)

Lennon confident

Neil Lennon hailed his Hibs players for a mature performance against Molde as they gave themselves every chance of edging one step closer to the Europa League group stage. The goalless draw at Easter Road means that a score draw in the second leg would allow them to progress to the play-off round of the competition. (The Scotsman)

Hearts pair pushing for Celtic start

Kyle Lafferty and Michael Smith are pushing to return to the Hearts starting line-up against Celtic tomorrow. Manager Craig Levein will not make many changes to his team but is considering reinstating both players. (Evening News)

Garner reunited with Windass

Former Rangers striker Joe Garner has been reunited with his old team-mate Josh Windass after the 30-year-old agreed to join Wigan Athletic. Windass had moved to the Greater Manchester club earlier in the transfer window for a fee of around £2.5million from the Ibrox side. (Daily Record)

Aldred returns

Tom Aldred has returned to Motherwell after agreeing a season-long loan from Bury. The centre-back enjoyed a fruitful spell at Fir Park in the second half of last season and will reunite with the first-team as the Steelmen look to improve on a dismal start to the league campaign, as they were beaten 3-0 at Hibs on the opening weekend. (Daily Record)

