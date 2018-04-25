Rumour Mill: McGregor to make Ibrox return | Hibs chase midfielder | Rangers blast Hibs in statement

Allan McGregor is set to return to Rangers after being offered pre-contract deal, Hibs are looking to sign Hamilton midfielder Ali Crawford, and Rangers have hit out at the Easter Road club over plans to cut their ticket allocation.

READ MORE - Celtic skipper Scott Brown claims Hibs are better than Rangers

Hibs chase Ali Crawford

Hibs are looking to sign Hamilton Accies midfielder Ali Crawford. The 26-year-old is available on a free transfer this summer as his contract is set to expire with the New Douglas Park side. Neil Lennon is an admirer of the player and previously looked to snap him up last summer. (Daily Record)

McGregor to make Ibrox return

Allan McGregor is set to make a surprise return to Rangers after the Ibrox side offered him a two-year deal. The 36-year-old has been Hull City’s first-choice goalkeeper this term but it looks like he’ll snub the offer of a new contract in order to return to Scotland. (Various)

Allan McGregor looks set to return to Rangers. Picture: SNS

READ MORE - Motherwell boss refuses to rule out move for Rangers forward

Rangers blast Hibs in statement

Rangers have issued a statement in response to Hibs cutting their ticket allocation for the end-of-season Premiership meeting between the two clubs at Easter Road. Hibs have decided to accommodate both home and away fans in the South Stand. The move has not gone down well in Govan, with a statement on the Rangers website citing concerns over the safety of supporters. (Evening News)

Petrov: Celtic can win next five trebles

Stiliyan Petrov believes Celtic are so far ahead of their domestic rivals that they could conceivably win the treble five years in a row. Brendan Rodgers’ side can clinch a seventh consecutive league title at home to Rangers on Sunday and then make it a clean sweep on 19 May if they can defeat Motherwell in the Scottish Cup final. (The Scotsman)

READ MORE - Brendan Rodgers a great fit for Arsenal job, says Gordon Strachan

Bitton not interested in return home

Celtic midfielder Nir Bitton has told Maccabi Haifa he is not interested in a return to his native Israel this summer. The 26-year-old is likely to miss the rest of a season with a knee injury and, once fit, he faces a battle to get back into the Parkhead starting XI. Despite this, Bitton insists he’s not interested in a move away from the club. (The Herald)

Stubbs tells Celtic fans to saviour success

Alan Stubbs has urged Celtic and their supporters to savour every minute of their current monopoly of success in Old Firm combat and has questioned Rangers’ lack of a coherent strategy in their efforts to turn the tide. (The Scotsman)

READ MORE - In pictures: Are these Celtic’s worst ever kits?

Rangers suffer Old Firm injury blow

Rangers will be without first-choice goalkeeper Wes Foderingham for Sunday’s clash with Celtic. The Ibrox No.1 missed the recent 2-1 victory over Hearts with a shoulder injury and he will not be fit in time to face Brendan Rodgers’ side at Celtic Park. (Daily Record)

Gerrard favourite to be next Rangers boss

Steven Gerrard was made odds-on favourite to become the next Rangers manager after Ibrox chairman Dave King was spotted at Liverpool’s Champions League semi-final against Roma. Liverpool great Gerrard is now an academy coach at Anfield and was priced at 8-11 by William Hill to take over at Rangers. (The Scotsman)

READ MORE - Aidan Smith: It’s a great time to be in the banner game