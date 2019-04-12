Rumour Mill: Manager performs Celtic U-turn | Rangers target in signing talks | plea for Ibrox duo to stay

Friday’s Scottish football news and gossip.

READ MORE - Which high-profile manager linked with Celtic would be the best fit?

Andre Villas-Boas, right. Picture: IAN KINGTON/AFP/Getty

Villas-Boas U-turn

The agent of Andre Villas-Boas, who has been linked with the Celtic manager’s job, has performed a U-turn on whether his client would be interested in the role. He previously said the ex-Tottenham and Chelsea boss would not be working in Scotland for the foreseeable future. He has now, however, said that Villas-Boas holds Scotland close to his heart but that no offer from Celtic has been received. (Scottish Sun)

Shinnie in Derby talks

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie has been pictured at Derby County as he holds talk over a possible move to the Championship club. The Scottish international is out of contract at the end of the season. Rangers are another club who’ve been credited with an interest in the midfielder. (The Scotsman)

Hearts close part of stadium

Hearts will close one section of their stadium “with immediate effect” as a response to the disorder at last weekend’s Edinburgh derby with Hibs. Addressing fans in a statement posted on the club’s website, Ann Budge announced the closure of a section housing supporters nearest the visiting fans. (The Scotsman)

Levein on shutting out negativity

Craig Levein says that shutting out off-field negativity is the only way he is going to succeed in getting the results he needs to win over frustrated fans. The Hearts boss takes his team to Hampden tomorrow for their second semi-final of the season and accepts that all the pressure is on the Gorgie outfit. (The Scotsman)

Celtic parallels with 1988

Celtic’s knack of scoring last-gasp winners, which reminds him of the near-say-die spirit of the 1988 centenary team, who won a league and cup double, leads Frank McAvennie to believe Aberdeen could be fated to suffering a closing-minutes coup de grace in Sunday’s Scottish Cup semi-final. (The Scotsman)

Man arrested over Bartley racism

A man has been arrested and charged after allegedly racially abusing Hibs midfielder Marvin Bartley during last weekend’s Edinburgh derby. The 19-year-old man was arrested after the incident, which happened at Hearts’ Tynecastle Stadium on Saturday, April 6, was reported on the following Monday. (Evening News)

Goldson still thankful for life-saving surgery

Connor Goldson ran down the Parkhead tunnel two weeks ago to be confronted by an atmosphere of hostility but far from being unsettled or intimidated, he felt thankful. It was two years to the day that he had to endure two hours of delicate heart surgery that saved his life. (The Scotsman)

- Goldson wants team-mates Ryan Kent and Joe Worrall to come back to Ibrox for another season. The two are on loan from Liverpool and Nottingham Forest, respectively. (Scottish Sun)

For all the latest Scottish news, sport and features click here, or head to our Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.