Rumour Mill: ‘Lennon made a career kicking people’ | Warburton to raid Ibrox in January | ‘Rangers can’t win if Celtic at best’

Craig Levein lashes out at Neil Lennon over the Hibs’ manager’s “kicked off the park” comments, Ex-Rangers boss Mark Warburton set eyes up Ger ahead of January and Craig Gordon insists if Celtic play their best football they will win today.

Craig Levein says Neil Lennon ‘made a career out of kicking people’

Former Rangers manager Mark Warburton. Picture: John Devlin

Hearts manager Craig Levein has responded to Neil Lennon’s claim that Hibernian were “kicked off the park” during Wednesday’s goal-less Edinburgh derby clash, insisting that the former Celtic midfielder made a career out of doing it. (The Scotsman)

Craig Gordon: No matter how Rangers perform, if Celtic play our best we’ll win

Craig Gordon insists Celtic are assured of victory in today’s Old Firm showdown if they play their best – regardless of how Rangers perform. (The Scotsman)

Mark Warbuton set to make move for Rangers keeper

Mark Warburton could make a move for Rangers goalkepper Wes Foderingham in the January transfer window. The former Ibrox manager is believed to be targeting the keeper for Nottingham Forest. (The Sun)

Ross McCrorie and twin brother Robbie agree new deals with Rangers

Rangers youngster Ross McCrorie admits he is living the dream after he and twin brother Robbie both agreed four-and-a-half year contract extensions. (The Scotsman)

Brendan Rodgers: Rangers are more direct under Graeme Murty

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has revealed he was pleased to see the uncertainty around Graeme Murty’s future at Ibrox come to an end. (Various)

Jon McLaughlin poised for a new deal at Tynecastle

Craig Levein is set to reward Jon McLaughlin with a new deal as the Hearts keeper closes in on a historic sixth clean sheet in a row - a club record. (The Sun)

Neil Lennon: Oli Shaw has big role to play at Hibs

Hibs head coach Neil Lennon believes teenage striker Oli Shaw is ready to play his part as the Easter Road side seek to turn up the heat on Aberdeen and Rangers in the race for second place. (The Scotsman)

Hearts’ John Souttar will be ready for England move in summer

Hearts manager Craig Levein insists John Souttar will be ready to make the switch to England next summer after hailing the defender as a complete player and the club’s most valuable asset. (The Scotsman)

Spell in Korea has made me better player says Niall McGinn

Niall McGinn has no regrets over his short and unsuccessful spell in South Korea but admits he missed the passionate big match atmosphere of Scottish football. The Northern Ireland international rejoined Aberdeen on a three-and-a-half-year contract seven months after signing for Gwangju following the Dons’ Scottish Cup final loss to Celtic. (The Scotsman)

Fury over Hearts fan’s ‘bullets and bombs’ tweet to Neil Lennon

A Hearts fan has provoked a furious backlash after posting a sinister message via Twitter aimed at Hibs boss Neil Lennon. (Evening News)

José Mourinho reminds Klopp of Pogba fee comment after £75m Van Dijk deal

José Mourinho said Jürgen Klopp should be asked about the comment he made in 2016 that he would never buy success. The Manchester United manager pointed to Klopp’s observation after Liverpool agreed this week to pay Southampton £75m for Virgil van Dijk. The Dutchman’s sale has provided a £7.5m windfall for Celtic due to a sell on clause in his contract that came into affect when the defender left Parkhead. (Guardian)

Hampden ‘almost consigned to history’ by Margaret Thatcher’s government

With Scottish football fans debating what should become of their unloved national stadium, declassified government papers have revealed the inside story of how UK ministers nearly consigned Hampden Park to history – before U-turning a decade later. (The Scotsman)

