Rumour Mill: Lennon blames King for Ibrox chaos | Rodgers pledges future to Celtic | St Mirren team ‘better than Rangers’

Neil Lennon reckons Dave King’s undermining of Graeme Murty has caused the chaos at Ibrox, Brendan Rodgers insists he’s happy and has no plans to leave Celtic, and Chick Young believes no Rangers player would get in the St Mirren team.

READ MORE - Darren Jackson recalls Celtic denying Rangers ten-in-a-row

Rodgers pledges future to Celtic

Brendan Rodgers insists he “couldn’t be happier” at Celtic and has no plans to leave the club despite rumours linking him with Arsenal and Chelsea. The 45-year-old is already planning for how to improve the side for next season as he looks to take the “next step” on the continent and the club’s bid for ten-in-a-row. (Scottish Sun)

Lennon blames King for Rangers chaos

Neil Lennon believes Rangers chairman Dave King contributed to the players’ revolt by undermining manager Graeme Murty. Lee Wallace and Kenny Miller have each been suspended for a bust-up with the manager after Sunday’s Old Firm encounter, which Lennon puts down to the players not having respect for the boss because of the uncertainty around the position from the board. (Daily Record)

Rangers striker Kenny Miller with chairman Dave King. Picture: Michael Gillen

- Brendan Rodgers believes Graeme Murty’s authority as Rangers manager has been weakened by a lack of stability at the Ibrox club. (The Scotsman)

READ MORE - Hibs focus on own priorities as Celtic chase title win

Young: Rangers flops wouldn’t get in Buddies team

BBC pundit Chick Young believes there is not a single player from Rangers’ starting XI that meekly lost to Celtic on Sunday which would get in the St Mirren starting XI. Jack Ross’ side clinched the Scottish Championship crown at the weekend and, though they would need to strengthen for next term, Young insists no current Rangers star would allow them to do that. (BBC)

READ MORE - How Jack Ross transformed St Mirren from relegation battlers to champions

New deal for Griffiths?

Brendan Rodgers has revealed he’s looking to give Leigh Griffiths a new long-term contract, despite the player already having a deal until 2021. In a campaign interrupted by injury problems, Griffiths has still managed to find the back of the net 13 times for the Hoops in all competitions. (Daily Record)

Rangers ‘ahead of the curve’

Rangers are ahead of the curve in their recovery despite the current disarray at Ibrox, according to director Alastair Johnston. The Govan club were in the bottom tier of Scottish football in 2012 after their financial implosion and are now in their second season back in the Ladbrokes Premiership. (The Scotsman)

READ MORE - Alan Pattullo: To fall out with one Rangers manager is unfortunate. Two looks like extreme carelessness on the part of Kenny Miller

Lennon admits Miller interest

Neil Lennon says he is still interested in signing suspended Rangers striker Kenny Miller this summer, insisting the current disciplinary proceedings would not put him off recruiting the Scotland international. It is understood that Miller, who along with Lee Wallace is subject to an internal investigation, may have played his last game for the Ibrox club. (The Scotsman)

Hearts hopeful over duo before Rangers clash

Hearts hope midfielders Joaquim Adao and Don Cowie will both recover fully from injury in time to face Rangers. The players have managed some light training this week after head and knee problems respectively and are fighting to make Sunday’s squad. (Edinburgh News)

READ MORE - Five things Hearts fans should know about Uche Ikpeazu