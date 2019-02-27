Rumour Mill: Leicester would’ve waited on Rodgers | leading Celtic contender rules himself out | former boss wants Parkhead star

Wednesday’s Scottish football news and gossip is dominated by Brendan Rodgers’ departure from Celtic.

Leicester were prepared to wait for Rodgers

Leicester City were prepared to wait until the summer to secure Brendan Rodgers, but the Celtic manager wanted to move to the English Premier League club immediately. This is contrary to various reports which stated the Northern Irishman was keen to see out the season in Scotland so he could achieve the treble treble. (The Times)

- Despite his exit, Rodgers insists he was “living the dream” at Celtic, who he insists will always be his club. (The Scotsman)

- Brendan Rodgers has admitted he felt he had taken Celtic as far as he could after stunning the club’s supporters with his decision to quit the Scottish champions. (The Scotsman)

- Ex-Celtic striker Moussa Dembele has not held back expressing his opinion of Brendan Rodgers’ departure from Celtic. The Frenchman posted an array of tweets telling critics ‘I told you so’. (The Scotsman)

- Scotland will miss Brendan Rodgers, according to Hearts boss Craig Levein. (The Scotsman)

Clarke distances himself from Celtic job

Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke has distanced himself from taking over at Celtic, insisting his next move will be a return to England. The 55-year-old is under contract with the Ayrshire club until 2021 and he expects to see that out. (The Scotsman)

- Former boss Gordon Strachan has ruled himself out of a return to Celtic Park. (The Herald)

Rodgers wants Tierney

Kieran Tierney will be a key target for Brendan Rodgers in the summer, according to the Scottish Sun. Current Leicester City left-back and England international Ben Chilwell is wanted by Manchester City this summer. If he were to leave, Rodgers would immediately turn his attention to his former Celtic player. (The Scotsman)

- A Celtic fan reported The Terrace to broadcast regulator Ofcom after a photoshopped picture of Kieran Tierney in a Leicester shirt was posted on their Twitter page. A TV show based on the popular Scottish football podcast was recently commissioned by the BBC. (Scottish Sun)

Lennon in place for Tynecastle trip

Celtic have announced the appointment of Neil Lennon as their new manager until the end of the season – and the former Hibs boss will take charge of the champions’ trip to Hearts on Wednesday night. (Evening News)

- Northern Irish teenager Bobby Burns could be brought in from the cold to help Hearts solve a left-back crisis against Celtic tonight. (Evening News)

Aberdeen sign Halford

Aberdeen have completed the signing of Greg Halford until the end of the season. The arrival of the former Cardiff City player should ease the Dons’ defensive woes after Tommie Hoban was ruled out for the rest of the year with a knee injury. Shay Logan is also out for the foreseeable future. (Various)