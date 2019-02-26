Rumour Mill: Leicester make move for Brendan Rodgers | injury blow for Celtic | fans plan anti-BBC protest

Tuesday’s Scottish football news and gossip, including the latest on Leicester City’s interest in Brendan Rodgers.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers. Picture: Jose Jordan/AFP/Getty Images

Leicester make move for Rodgers

Leicester City are looking to make Brendan Rodgers their new manager and want him before the end of the season. The EPL side were originally said to have considered an interim appointment so they can land Rodgers, who’d prefer to see out the season in the summer, but it is now understood they will make a one-time offer to recruit him now. (The Herald)

Injury blow for Celtic

Celtic are set to be without midfielder Ryan Christie for a number of weeks after the Scotland star picked up a hamstring injury in the 4-1 win over Motherwell. Christie is almost certain to miss both tonight’s trip to Hearts and the Scottish Cup clash with Hibs on Saturday evening. (Scottish Sun)

Bain blames Robinson for ‘pathetic’ goal

Celtic goalkeeper Scott Bain does not absolve goalscorer Gboly Ariyibi or his teenage provider, James Scott, of blame for the breach of sportsmanship which led to Motherwell’s goal in their 4-1 defeat at Parkhead on Sunday. However, Bain believes that the biggest culprit was Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson. (The Scotsman)

Aldred reveals horror injury

Tom Aldred has revealed the horror head injury he suffered during the defeat at Celtic Park. The Motherwell defender clashed heads with Odsonne Edouard, opening up a deep gash along his eyebrow that had blood pouring on to the pitch and required ten stitches. (Scottish Sun)

Rangers fans plan BBC Scotland protest

A Rangers supporters group has urged fellow Light Blues fans to come together for a protest against BBC Scotland next month. The Vanguard Bears have issued a poster, calling on Gers supporters to “unite as one in protest at the prejudiced and biased reporting” by the broadcaster. (The Scotsman)

Rangers announce profit

Rangers have announced an overall profit of £5.2 million from the first half of the season on the back of their qualification for the Europa League group stage. Dave King, the Ibrox club’s chairman, has hailed what he describes as a “significantly improved” financial performance in the accounts for the six months to 31 December 2018. (The Scotsman)

Mitchell’s season is over

Hearts defender Demetri Mitchell has confirmed he won’t kick a ball again this season after suffering a knee injury. A scan confirmed the on-loan Manchester United youngster had damaged the lateral meniscus in his knee during the William Hill Scottish Cup fifth round win over Auchinleck Talbot. (Evening News)