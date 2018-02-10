Rumour Mill: Lawwell slams SFA | Turks eye Morelos | Celtic signing | New club for Stokes

Scottish football gossip: Celtic chief hits out at SFA over failures; Fenerbahce linked with Morelos; Celtic confirm new signing and Anthony Stokes has a new club

Lawwell calls for SFA restructuring

Peter Lawwell has called for the SFA to be restructured. Picture: SNS Group

Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell has called for the Scottish FA to be restructured and made “fit for purpose”, with more power given to younger club representatives, in a BBC Radio Scotland inteview.

Lawwell, no longer on the SFA board, feels it is not just former chief executive Stewart Regan who should take responsibility for the failure to find a new manager and believes other long-serving board members are culpable.

He said: “From the outside looking in clearly there are problems. And they appear to be significant. It seems that Regan has taken the rap but I think there are others who need to have a look at themselves as well.” (The Scotsman)

Fenerbahce keen on Alfredo

Rangers will have to brace themselves for fresh interest in striker Alfredo Morelos after it emerged that Fenerbahce are monitoring the striker.

Reports in Turkey say the Super Lig side are keen to add the Colombian to their squad after being impressed with his form in Glasgow.

The good news for Gers fans is that the transfer window in Turkey is now closed until the summer and Morelos would not be able to move until then. (The Scotsman)

Celtic unveil new signing

Celtic have formally announced the signing of Australian midfielder Leo Mazis on a three-year deal. The Parkhead side agreed a deal for the 17-year-old near the beginning of the January window.

The transfer from Belconnen United, in Canberra’s National Premier League, was held up as the Hoops waited for the player’s visa to come through.

Now that everything has been cleared, Mazis will be available to turn out for Celtic’s Development Squad. (The Scotsman)

Stokes joins Greek outfit

Former Hibs and Celtic striker Anthony Stokes has found himself a new club, according to the Scottish Sun.

The Irishman has agreed to join Apollon Smyrnis in the Greek Super League until the end of the season. (Scottish Sun)

SFA to prioritise manager over chief exec

The Scottish FA board will prioritise appointing a new national team manager over their search for a chief executive when they meet next week.

Walter Smith’s decision to rule himself out as a candidate to succeed Gordon Strachan took SFA president Alan McRae and his colleagues by surprise on Thursday.

The sub-committee in charge of the manager search, McRae, vice-president Rod Petrie and board member Ian Maxwell, had expected to hold talks with Smith ahead of the next full meeting of the board. (The Scotsman)

Foderingham reveals racial abuse

Wes Foderingham has named and shamed a football supporter who racially abused the Rangers goalkeeper on Instagram.

An individual sent the 27-year-old Rangers goalkeeper a private message on the social media site, calling him a “black p***k”.

The Ibrox star replied with “well done Aaron, I will share this message with all of Twitter and Instagram”. (The Scotsman)