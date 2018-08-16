Rumour Mill: Kyle Lafferty to Rangers latest | ‘derisory’ bid for Ibrox star | Celtic stars rage at team-mate

Rangers are hopeful of concluding a deal for Kyle Lafferty in the next 48 hours, Bordeaux have had a bid rejected for Alfredo Morelos, and Dedryck Boyata is public enemy No.1 at Lennoxtown with his Celtic team-mates furious at his actions.

Hearts are refusing to budge from their valuation of Kyle Lafferty. Picture: SNS

Bordeaux bid rejected

Rangers have rejected a bid of £3.75 million from Bordeaux for striker Alfredo Morelos, it emerged last night. The Ibrox club are determined to hold onto their top marksman and have told the French Ligue 1 side the Colombian is not for sale. (The Scotsman)

Hearts stick to demands

Rangers are edging closer to the signing of Kyle Lafferty but Hearts have reiterated that they will not allow him to leave for less than £750,000. After an initial offer of £200,000 for the striker was rebuffed by the early-season league leaders, an improved bid with a player thrown in – thought to be Lee Wallace – also failed to sway Hearts. (The Scotsman)

- Rangers are hopeful a deal for the striker can be completed in the next 48 hours. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic stars seethe at Boyata

Dedryck Boyata should expect a frosty reception the next time he arrives at Lennoxtown as several Celtic first-team stars are raging at the Belgian for effectively going on strike before the biggest game of the season. The centre-back is at the centre of a transfer row and was unavailable for the Hoops’ Champions League exit, as they were beaten 2-1 by AEK. (Scottish Sun)

Commons criticises Rodgers signings

Former Celtic midfielder Kris Commons claims Brendan Rodgers’ signings have not been good enough. Commons defended Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell in the aftermath of the club’s Champions League exit at the hands of AEK Athens. (The Scotsman)

Rangers link with Bury

Rangers’ head of academny Craig Mulholland has suggested there could be a link set up between the Ibrox side and English club Bury where academy stars would be routinely loaned out to the League One side. This follows a six-month move by midfielder Jamie Barjonas. (Daily Record)

SPFL meet with Facebook, Apple and Amazon

SPFL vice-chairman Les Gray has revealed the league have met with some of the world’s biggest companies in a bid to get the best TV deal possible. The likes of Facebook, Apple and Amazon are looking to invest in live sports and the SPFL are hoping to take advantage as they look to improve on their current broadcasting deal, which expires in 2020. (The Herald)

Celebrities for United role

Dundee United have turned to four celebrity supporters to help spread the club’s good name after a difficult chapter in their history. The Championship side have announced that “national icons” Lorraine Kelly, Ricky Ross, Andy Nicol and Brian Taylor have agreed to take up the role of honorary club patron. (The Scotsman)

