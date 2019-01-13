Rumour Mill: Jurgen Klopp eyes Celtic star | Rangers consider Liverpool teen | Dons poised to offer new contract to Ferguson

Have your say

All the latest transfer news and gossip from Scottish football.

Liverpool want Celtic’s James Forrest

Celtic's James Forrest. Picture: SNS/Craig Foy

Liverpool are interested in signing Celtic midfielder James Forrest, it has been reported. It is believed Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been tracking the 27-year-old Scot form for several months. (Scottish Sun)

Rudden allowed to leave Ibrox on loan

Promising Rangers striker Zak Rudden has gone back to Falkirk for the second half of the season.

The Championship club’s top goalscorer had returned to Ibrox following the expiry of his initial loan deal with the Bairns earlier this week. (The Scotsman)

Links benefit both Celtic and PSG says Brendan Rodgers

Brendan Rodgers believes the close ties which are developing between Celtic and Paris St-Germain will benefit both clubs.

After taking Odsonne Edouard on a season-long loan initially from the French outfit, the Scottish champions paid out a club record fee to make that a permanent move, signing the 20-year-old on a long-term contract. (The Scotsman)

Steven Gerrard considering swoop for young Liverpool star

Rangers could be set to reignite their interest in Liverpool’s 19-year-old attacker Ben Woodburn. (Scottish Sun)

Sunderland rule out moves for Celtic’s Lewsi Morgan and Jack Hendry Sunderland boss Jack Ross has ruled out a raid on Celtic for Lewis Morgan and Jack Hendry. (various)

Lewis Ferguson in line for new Aberdeen contract

Teenage midfielder Lewis Ferguson is in line for new Aberdeen contract as he says Dons are title contenders. The 19-year-old told the Sunday Mail: “If you look at the table, we’re only three points behind so there’s no reason not to believe it can happen.” (Sunday Mail)

No complaints from Hibs players as Neil Lennon rages

Marvin Bartley has admitted he and his team-mates have brought the wrath of Hibs head coach Neil Lennon upon themselves after the Easter Road club slipped from second to eighth place in the Premiership table. (The Scotsman)

Brendan Rodgers opens up on his relationship with Steven Gerrard

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has admitted he and Rangers boss Steven Gerrard will never be able to enjoy the relationship they had at Liverpool until one or other of them leaves Glasgow. (The Scotsman)

Aberdeen want Greg Stewart back

Aberdeen are aiming to bring Greg Stewart back to Pittodrie, with the 28-year-old forward recalled from his loan spell at Kilmarnock by Birmingham. (Sunday Express)

Killie could dump pitch in summer

Kilmarnock could replace their controversial artificial pitch at the end of the season.

The Rugby Park club ripped up their grass pitch and installed a synthetic surface back in 2014 but it has been the subject of criticism on several occasions.

Earlier this season, in August, Rangers manager Steven Gerrard was heavily critical and said “elite football shouldn’t be played on plastic pitches”. (The Scotsman)

Dundee fears over fitness of new signing Andrew Davies

New Dundee defender Andrew Davies, who signed an 18-month contract on Thursday after agreeing his release from Hartlepool, has suffered a suspected broken foot, it has been reported (Scottish Sun)