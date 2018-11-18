Rumour Mill: International winger linked with Rangers ‘can talk to clubs in January’ | Scott McKenna receives blunt advice from legend | McLeish’s ‘new beginning’

All the latest news and gossip from Scottish football.

International winger linked with Aston Villa and Rangers ‘can talk to clubs in January’

Alex McLeish has urged his strikers to continue proving themselves at club level. Picture: Steve Welsh.

According to the Daily Mail, Aston Villa and Rangers are two of many sides interested in Jordan Jones with Swansea city currently front runners. The Northern Irish winger has been ever-present for Kilmarnock this season and ‘can talk to clubs in January’ about a mid-season move away from Rugby Park due to his contract expiring next summer. (Daily Mail)

Scott McKenna got some blunt advice from Aberdeen great Willie Miller

In a career trajectory that has shot skywards at a meteoric rate, Scott McKenna remains grateful to those who have tried to keep his feet on the ground. McKenna can still remember the pointers drummed into him by legendary centre half Willie during his time as a youth player at Pittodrie under Miller’s command. (The Scotsman)

Dape Mebude gives Steven Gerrard something to think about Dapo Mebude scored once and assisted another two in a comfortable 5-0 win for the Scotland under-19s yesterday. The 17-year-old’s run of good form for Rangers reserves is likely to have put him into contention for a first team shot at Ibrox, reports The Boot Room. The Gers youngster was recently taken to Spartak Moscow as part of the squad for a Europa League clash. (The Boot Room)

Win over Albania feels like a new beginning for Alex McLeish

Alex McLeish declared that he felt a sense of new beginning following the scintillating 4-0 win in Albania last night that moves Scotland to within a win of clinching their Nations League group and earning a Euro 2020 play-off place. (The Scotsman)

Kilmarnock and Rangers legend Kris Boyd insists he isn’t thinking of retiring after testimonial

Kris Boyd admits he was humbled to be described as the finest goalscorer of his generation by the greatest Rangers goalscorer of all time, Ally McCoist, but insisted he wasn’t ready to hand up his boots just yet. (Daily Record)

Hibs players star for Australia as Martin Boyle makes debut

Hibs winger Martin Boyle made his Australia debut while Jamie Maclaren and Mark Milligan also featured as the Socceroos drew 1-1 with South Korea in Brisbane. (The Scotsman)