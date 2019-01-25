Rumour Mill: Ibrox ‘Dad’s Army’ gamble could secure 10-in-a-row | Hibs star wanted by four clubs | McLean trolls Rangers

Chris Sutton has questioned Rangers’ signing policy, Jamie Maclaren is wanted by four clubs, and James McLean has trolled Rangers.

Jermain Defoe celebrates with Steven Davis (left) after he scores on his Rangers debut. Picture: SNS

Burke keen to extend Celtic stay

Oliver Burke has indicated he would be willing to remain at Celtic beyond the terms of his six-month loan deal if he can build on the promising start he has made with the Scottish champions. The 21-year-old West Bromwich Albion attacker scored twice in Wednesday’s 4-0 win over St Mirren. (The Scotsman)

McLean trolls Rangers

Stoke City winger and Celtic fan James McLean has trolled Rangers on social media after posting a picture of the Scottish Premiership table along with the words: “Looks like a title race in Scotland. Fancy Celtic to see off Killie though.” (Scottish Sun)

Sutton: Rangers’ “Dad’s Army” gamble could secure ten-in-a-row

Chris Sutton believes Rangers could derail themselves in the long term by gambling on their “Dad’s Army” approach. The Light Blues have signed Jermain Defoe and Steven Davis in order to try and win the title this year. If they doubt, however, Sutton believes Celtic will march to ten-in-a-row. (Daily Record)

Gerrard ready to drop stars

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has warned his players that none of them is assured of a starting XI place. In the aftermath of their 2-1 defeat at Kilmarnock, Rangers captain James Tavernier revealed that Gerrard has made it clear he will not hesitate to drop even the biggest names in his squad. (The Scotsman)

Morton want Rangers duo

Former Rangers coach Jonatan Johansson wants to take two Ibrox youngsters on loan for the remainder of the season. The Morton manager hopes to have deals for goalkeeper Robby McCrorie and striker Andrew Dallas confirmed before this weekend’s clash with Dunfermline. (Scottish Sun)

Maclaren wanted by four clubs

Jamie Maclaren is a reported target for four Australian clubs, with the striker’s future at Hibs seemingly unclear. The 25-year-old, who is on a season-long loan from SV Darmstadt in Germany’s second tier, is currently on international duty with Australia and competing in the 2019 Asian Cup. (Evening News)

Hughes told he’ll feature too often

Aaron Hughes will get minimal game time as his Hearts contract runs down, but manager Craig Levein insists the Northern Irishman is vital for his influence on younger players. He has been told he won’t feature too often during the second half of the season. (Evening News)

Turnbull wants to stay

David Turnbull insists he wants to stay and continue his career development at Motherwell. The boyhood fan is out of contract at the end of the season and has been the subject of speculation after some sparkling performances following his ascension into the first-team. (Scottish Sun)