Rumour Mill: Ibrox coach ‘battered in street attack’ | Rangers hit out at BBC | Celtic star expects decision on future

Rangers assistant boss Gary McAllister. Picture: SNS

McLeish: Players affected by jeers

Alex McLeish admitted his Scotland team were afflicted by nerves after the Tartan Army turned on the SFA during the uninspiring 2-0 win in San Marino. The beleaguered Scotland manager conceded the performance fell short of what was sought following the cataclysmic 3-0 defeat in their Euro 2020 opener three days earlier. (The Scotsman)

Rangers hit out at BBC

Rangers have once again hit out at the BBC after a guest on The Nine referenced the Ibrox club during a segment on domestic abuse. Nicola Gilchrist, chair of Scottish Women’s Aid, was appeared on the BBC Scotland programme on Friday evening. (Scottish Sun)

McAllister ‘battered in street attack’

Rangers assistant manager Gary McAllister was the victim of an unprovoked street attack on Saturday night. The former Leeds star was back in the city to watch boss Steven Gerrard play for a Liverpool Legends team. He was attacked as he waited for a taxi. (Scottish Sun)

Rangers star doubt for Old Firm clash

Rangers could be without defender Borna Barisic for their clash with rivals Celtic in the Ladbrokes Premiership next weekend. The left-back limped out of Croatia’s Euro 2020 qualifying match with Hungary on Sunday evening and is now in a race against time to prove his fitness for the big match in Glasgow. (Scottish Sun)

Ex-Rangers striker claims club still owe him money

Former Rangers striker Umar Sadiq has criticised the treatment of him at Ibrox and claims the club still owe him money. Sadiq’s season-long loan from Roma was cut short in January after the Nigerian failed to impress manager Steven Gerrard during his stay in Glasgow. (Sunday Post)

Lustig expects decision on future

Celtic defender Mikael Lustig expects to be told this week whether he still has a future at the Scottish champions. There is a 12-month option for the club to keep their Swedish right-back should they choose to do so, though they’ve thus far failed to trigger the clause. Lustig believes he’ll learn this week whether it’s his last year in Glasgow or not. (Daily Record)

Hibs boss hopeful over Agyepong

Hibs boss Paul Heckingbottom has admitted he shares the frustration of Thomas Agyepong as the on-loan Manchester City winger battles to end his four-month injury nightmare. The Ghana internationalist has been sidelined since damaging a thigh muscle only 27 minutes into his comeback match against Dundee in late November. (Evening News)

Hearts to manage Morrison injury

Hearts manager Craig Levein today declared himself pleased with teenage winger Callumn Morrison’s progress in his breakthrough season. Morrison will continue having a knee issue managed until the summer but is not suffering any undue pain at the moment. (Evening News)