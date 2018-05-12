Rumour Mill: Hibs players reject Lennon jibes | Griffiths hits out at drug rumours | Ex-Rangers chief calls for new board after Gerrard hire

Have your say

Hibernian’s players have hit out at Neil Lennon’s questioning of their professionalism and former Rangers vice-chairman Donald Findlay has described Steven Gerrard’s appointment as “a gamble.”

Hibs players reject AWOL Neil Lennon’s ‘amateur’ jibes

Hibernian players have hit back at manager Neil Lennon after he questioned their professionalism in the wake of Wednesday’s derby defeat by Hearts at Tynecastle, which ended the Leith club’s chances of finish second in the Premiership. (The Scotsman)

Donald Findlay: Gerrard is a gamble, Rangers should have gone for Sean Dyche or Eddie Howe

Former Rangers vice-chairman Donald Findlay has described Steven Gerrard’s appointment as “a gamble” and claimed the Ibrox club will not regain their previous status until the present boardroom regime is replaced. (The Scotsman)

Brendan Rodgers: I turned down money move to China for Celtic job

Celtic's Leigh Griffiths. Picture: SNS

Brendan Rodgers has revealed he ignored the advice of ‘plenty’ plus the lure of vast riches in China to take the Celtic job two years ago. (The Sun)

Barry Ferguson: Rangers won’t get near Celtic with £6m

Rangers legend Barry Ferguson has insisted Ibrox chiefs need to start acting and stop talking to ensure Steven Gerrard has the funds to mount a real challenge to Brendan Rodgers’ side. (Daily Record)

John McGinn urged to move to Rangers by Ibrox loan star Jason Cummings

Jason Cummings has urged his former Hibs teammate John McGinn to join him at Ibrox. (Daily Record)

Celtic’s Leigh Griffiths hits out at ‘disgusting’ drug test rumours

Leigh Griffiths has taken aim at social media gossipmongers who this week claimed that the Celtic striker’s recent absence was the result of a failed drug test rather than a recurring calf problem and sickness. (The Scotsman)

Patrick Roberts eyes Premier League return after Celtic loan Celtic loanee Patrick Roberts insists he would like to play in the Premier League next season. The 21-year-old Manchester City winger moved on loan to Celtic Park in 2016 and the deal was extended last summer until June. (Sky Sports)

No 2 Gary Parker sure Neil Lennon isn’t considering his Hibs future

Hibs assistant coach Garry Parker insists that Neil Lennon is committed to his future at Hibs despite the Northern Irishman missing training and a press conference yesterday. (The Scotsman)

Celtic keeper Scott Bain takes shot at Neil McCann’s ‘mediocre season’

After signing a four year deal with Celtic on Thursday, former Dundee keeper Scott Bain says he and Neil McCann’s side have got exactly what ‘they deserved’. His comments come after McCann dropped him from the Dens Park first team in November after a dressing room clash. (The Sun)

Hearts boss Craig Levein: I’ve never seen an injury list like this

With barely a fit team to deploy, Hearts must take small consolation from the fact tomorrow’s trip to Kilmarnock means very little. Injuries and suspensions leave manager Craig Levein with a threadbare squad made up of teenagers and a select few first-team players. Some of them are even carrying knocks. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Scott Brown: ‘I want to be Celtic manager some day - who wouldn’t?’

Scott Brown has revealed that he hopes to one day be manager of Celtic. (The Scotsman)