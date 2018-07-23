Rumour Mill: Hibs knock back another McGinn offer | £10m for ex-Rangers striker? | Rodgers wants VAR

Hibs have rejected a third bid for John McGinn, Ipswich are said to be demanding £10million for Martyn Waghorn, and Brendan Rodgers would like to see VAR brought in for the Champions League.

READ MORE - Hibs linked with move for Ghana winger Thomas Agyepong

Hibs knock back latest McGinn offer

Hibs have rejected a third bid from reigning Ladbrokes Premiership champions Celtic for influential midfielder John McGinn. The Hoops have previously tabled £1.5million and £1.75million bids for the player and continued on that trend by offering £2milllion this time around. Hibs want reportedly double that amount.

£10m for ex-Rangers striker?

Ipswich Town are said to be demanding close to £10million for former Rangers striker Martyn Waghorn. Sheffield United are keen on signing the attacker, who scored 44 goals in 78 games while at Ibrox, but Ipswich have told them to significantly up their offer of £5million. (Daily Mirror)

John McGinn has been the subject of bids from Celtic. Picture: Ross Parker/SNS

READ MORE - Sunderland boss Jack Ross insists he’s not signing Rangers midfielder

Rodgers wants VAR

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers wants to see VAR introduced for the Champions League. The Northern Irishman believes the system worked well at the World Cup and, with the amount of money at stake, is open to it being used in the elite of European club football. (Daily Mail)

Gauld on the move

Ryan Gauld’s time at Sporting appears to be coming to an end with the 22-year-old set to join fellow Portuguese side Boavista. The former Dundee United starlet moves for £3million in 2014 but has managed just a handful of appearances for the first-team. While his availability would have alerted some clubs in Britain, the playmaker insists he wishes to remain in Portugal. (Sunday Post)

READ MORE - Footballer earns move thanks to spell at Kilmarnock that didn’t happen

Aberdeen take keeper on trial

Austrian goalkeeper Sebastian Gessl is expected at Pittodrie today to start a week-long trial with Aberdeen. The 22-year-old is a free agent after leaving German Bundesliga League 2 side Karlsruher SC after four years where he played for their under-19 and reserve sides. (The Scotsman)

Rangers sign Kent

Rangers have signed winger Ryan Kent on loan from Liverpool. The 21-year-old will spend the season at Ibrox, where he will work under former Reds captain Steven Gerrard. He is the tenth signing overall as Gerrard continues to completely overhaul the first-team squad. (The Scotsman)

READ MORE - Ex-Hibs boss Bobby Williamson reveals he’s cancer free

Celtic flop: I stayed because of the money

Former Celtic flop Derk Boerrigter has admitted that he remain at the club for so long, despite not playing, because his weekly wage was too good to give up. Celtic tried to negotiate with the winger to release him early from his deal, but Boerrigter held out for every penny he was owed. (Exprofs)

Levein prepared to change Hearts line-up

Craig Levein is preparing to change the Hearts team after Saturday’s Betfred Cup draw with Raith Rovers. Cowdenbeath visit tomorrow night as Tynecastle Park hosts its first game of the new season, but manager Levein hinted that some players will be dropped. (Evening News)

READ MORE - Michael Smith hails teenage trio who rescued Hearts