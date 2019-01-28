Rumour Mill: Hibs job ‘interests’ national team boss | Rangers manager braced for bids | Celtic set to unveil signing

Graham Arnold is interested in becoming the next manager of Hibs, Steven Gerrard is expecting bids for two of his biggest stars, and Celtic are set to complete signing of Maryan Shved.

Gerrard braced for bids in duo

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has admitted he anticipates potential interest in his captain James Tavernier and top scorer Alfredo Morelos before Thursday night’s transfer deadline but insists no “respectable” bids have been received for either player yet. (The Scotsman)

Ex-Celtic star: Jack not ready for Scotland

Ryan Jack is not yet ready to become a regular Scotland international, insists former Celtic star Kris Commons. The Sky Sports pundit dismissed the midfielder’s credentials after he scored Rangers’ opener in their 3-0 win over Livingston on Sunday evening. (Sky Sports)

Celtic set to complete fourth signing

Celtic are set to complete their fourth signing of the January transfer window with Maryan Shved having agreed terms on his £1.75m move to the Scottish champions. Manager Brendan Rodgers has already revealed that he expects the winger to be loaned out for the remainder of this campaign. (Daily Record)

Arnold ‘interested’ in Hibs job

Australia boss Graham Arnold is interested in becoming the next manager of Hibs. The 55-year-old has largely coached in his homeland in his 20-year career in management and recently saw the national team eliminated from the Asian Cup at the quarter-final stage. (ESPN)

Strachan the bookies favourite

Gordon Strachan is the bookmakers’ favourite to take over from Neil Lennon at Easter Road. The former Scotland boss has been out of management since leaving the national team late in 2017 and grew up supporting the Leith club. (The Herald)

Hibs players learned of Lennon news through TV

Hibs skipper David Gray has revealed players were left shocked by news manager Neil Lennon had been suspended by the club. Gray claimed to have only been made aware of the situation on Friday night while watching television. (The Scotsman)

Six-figure bid for Kerr

St Johnstone have kicked out a seven-figure bid for young centre-back Jason Kerr from Barnsley. The League One side, who have fellow Scottish central defender Liam Lindsay among their ranks, tried their luck with a £100,000 offer. Saints hope to sign Kerr to a new contract in the coming days. (Scottish Sun)

Levein hails Mulraney

Craig Levein believes Jake Mulraney is growing accustomed to life at Hearts after the winger’s best performance in maroon. Marcus Godinho and Callumn Morrison scored in the 2-0 win over St Johnstone, with Mulraney delivering his strongest display since arriving at Tynecastle Park from Inverness Caley last summer. (Evening News)