Rumour Mill: Heckingbottom ‘won’t have full control’ in Hibs transfers | Rangers star apologises for Saints draw | McInness unhappy at Ferguson announcement

New Hibs boss says he’s happy to work with the Easter Road club’s behind-the-scenes staff, while Derek McInnes rages at contract news being broken by a player’s dad

Heckingbottom admits he won’t have full control of Hibs transfers

Paul Heckingbottom revealed he won’t have full control over transfers at Hibs.

The new Easter Road boss insisted he is happy to work with the behind-the-scenes operation he inherited alongside Head of Football Operations George Craig and recruitment chief Graeme Mathie.

Heckingbottom said: “Not many managers have 100 per cent control over recruitment. It’s about getting involved to guide them.” (Sunday Mail)

Rangers sign 16-year-old Man City starlet

Rangers have signed up Manchester City starlet Kane Ritchie-Hosler.

The 16-year-old’s Gers pre-contract was reportedly confirmed by commentator Tom Miller during Rangers TV coverage of today’s 0-0 draw with St Johnstone.

The forward will swap Manchester for Glasgow at the end of the season to join the Gers academy. (Scottish Sun)

Levein insists he’s far from ‘untouchable’ as Hearts manager

Craig Levein says he is unlikely to simply step back into the role of Director of Football at Hearts if he fails to deliver as first team manager and dismisses as myth the idea that he is untouchable.

“I knew I was taking a risk by taking the job because, believe me, my position is not any safer than anyone else’s. Every manager is vulnerable and I know that if I don’t do the job properly then they will give the job to someone else.” (Scotland on Sunday)

McInnes unhappy at Lewis Ferguson Aberdeen contract news

Derek McInnes has told Derek Ferguson that it’s the club’s job to announce Lewis’ new contract.

The former Rangers star revealed that Ferguson was to sign a new two-year extension at Pittodrie live on radio.

But McInnes was less than happy that Aberdeen’s news was released by Ferguson Snr and was visibly annoyed as he was asked about the new deal. (Sunday Mail)

Candeias apologises to Rangers fans

Daniel Candeias apologised to Rangers fans for their dire display against St Johnstone.

The Perth side came agonisingly close to just their second league win at Ibrox in 48 seasons.

Candeias said: “I’m sorry for that performance. The whole team is disappointed with the result and display.” (Scottish Sun)

Souttar happy to be called a ‘big lump’

Hearts defender John Souttar has laughed off comments made by Steve Clarke following the Edinburgh side’s victory over Kilmarnock last week.

The Killie boss quipped it was tough to play against the ‘big lumps’ in the Hearts defence.

“I’d have bit your hand off for that when I was younger, being called that,” Souttar said. “It was a back-handed compliment and no offence was taken.” (Scotland on Sunday)