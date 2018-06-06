Rumour Mill: Graeme Murty returns | Rangers agree fee for defender | Sunderland move for Celtic winger

Graeme Murty has been allowed to return to his former role as a Rangers youth coach, the Ibrox side have agreed a fee for defender Connor Goldson, and Sunderland have made an approach for Celtic winger Lewis Morgan.

Rangers agree fee for defender

Rangers have agreed a fee to sign Brighton defender Connor Goldson. The Ibrox club have spent weeks in negotiations with Brighton over the transfer and the two sides finally appear to have come to an agreement. The 25-year-old is keen to join Steven Gerrard’s side as he seeks regular first-team football. (Scottish Sun)

Graeme Murty returns to Auchenhowie

Graeme Murty has returned to his former role as a youth coach at Rangers. The 43-year-old was “relieved of his duties” as first-team boss after the 5-0 thumping against Celtic in late April. Many thought that would spell the end of his career at Ibrox, though the club’s board have decided to allow him to continue his previous work. (Daily Record)

Graeme Murty has been allowed to return to his former role at Rangers. Picture: SNS

Sunderland move for Celtic winger

Sunderland have made an official approach to Celtic over the signing of Lewis Morgan on loan. New Black Cats boss Jack Ross is desperate to snap up the 21-year-old as he aims to secure an immediate return to the Championship. However, Brendan Rodgers will give the player a chance to win a place in the Celtic starting XI before making any decision. (Scottish Sun)

Gerrard eyes veteran defender

Steven Gerrard is considering a move for Northern Irish defender Gareth McAuley. The 38-year-old made nine appearances in the English Premier League last season as West Brom were relegated from the top flight. Contact has been made with the player’s representatives about signing a one-year deal to move north of the border. (Daily Record)

Hearts to sign Edwards

Hearts are poised to sign Ryan Edwards after agreeing terms with the former Partick Thistle midfielder. The Edinburgh club are also interested in the giant Czech forward David Vanecek. Edwards should become a Hearts player within the next 48 hours provided there are no late complications. (The Scotsman)

Rangers welcome Hughes decision

Rangers have welcomed the departure of Gary Hughes from the Scottish FA board and called for a review of the processes in place for the organisation’s appointment of independent directors. The businessman was discovered to have referred to Rangers fans as “the great unwashed” in a 2006 magazine article. (The Scotsman)

Dempster calls for calm

Leeann Dempster has insisted there is no need for Hibs fans to begin panicking about the lack of new arrivals coming to Easter Road, adamant Neil Lennon’s squad doesn’t need major surgery. (Evening News)

Three clubs fight for Frans

Three clubs are battling it out to sign former Partick Thistle centre-back Frederic Frans. The Jags are keen to bring the Belgian to Firhill for a second spell, though they’ll face stiff competition with both Ross County and Dundee United also looking to lure the player back to Scotland. (Scottish Sun)

Aberdeen sign Forrester

Aberdeen have completed a move to sign Peterborough midfielder Chris Forrester. Dons boss Derek McInnes has been keeping tabs on the 25-year-old Irishman and has finally got his man after Forrester agreed a three-year deal. (Various)

