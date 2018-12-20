Rumour Mill: Gerrard slams Porteous tackle | Valencia chief hails ‘legendary’ Celtic Park | Rangers v SFA

Steven Gerrard has criticised Ryan Porteous for his tackle on Lassana Coulibaly, Valencia’s director general has hailed Celtic’s fanbase and home ground, and Rangers are expected to learn their fate today as SFA disciplinary meeting rolls into day two.

Hibs defender Ryan Porteous tackles Rangers' Lassana Coulibaly. Picture: SNS

Celtic sweat over Edouard injury

Celtic face an anxious wait to learn the extent of Odsonne Edouard’s injury after he limped out of the 3-0 win over Motherwell. Edouard suffered an abductor muscle strain and will be assessed over the next 24 hours. (The Scotsman)

Valencia hail ‘legendary’ Celtic Park

Valencia’s director general Mateu Alemany has hailed the Celtic support and ‘legendardy’ Parkhead home. The two sides have been drawn against each other in the last 32 of the Europa League and Alemany expects a tough tie with his club going up against an opponent with “one of the best fanbases in the world”. (Scottish Sun)

Gerrard has no complaints over penalty decision

Steven Gerrard dismissed the suggestion that his men should have had a late penalty but the Rangers manager did feel they had done enough to merit leaving Easter Road with all three points. (The Scotsman)

- Gerrard wasn’t pleased with the tackle made by Ryan Porteous on Lassana Coulibaly during the second half, saying it was “high” and “late”. He wondered whether one of his players would’ve stayed on the park for a similar challenge. (Daily Record)

Rangers v SFA continues

Rangers’ meeting with the SFA will continue into today after the hearing disciplinary hearing lasted all day on Thursday. The Ibrox club were hit with a notice of complaint from the compliance officer after hitting out at referee Willie Collum for sending off Daniel Candeias earlier this season. (Daily Record)

Injury concerns for Hearts

Harry Cochrane and Craig Wighton have been added to Hearts’ lengthy absentee list ahead of Saturday’s trip to play Aberdeen. Teenage midfielder Cochrane suffered an ankle knock in Monday’s reserve match against Rangers at Oriam. While Wighton is struggling with an ankle issue sustained in training. (Evening News)

Henderson wants Hibs return

Liam Henderson insists he’d love to come back to Hibs later in his career and is “pretty certain” it will happen at some point. The 22-year-old will be forever etched in Easter Road folklore after providing two crucial assists as Hibs came back from 2-1 down to defeat Rangers in the 2016 Scottish Cup final. (The Scotsman)

New United owner won’t merge with Dundee

Former Dundee United chairman Mike Martin has insisted American Mark Ogren’s takeover of the club will not lead to a merger with city rivals Dundee. Martin departed Tannadice yesterday after just over a year in the hot seat to pave the way for Ogren’s arrival in a takeover. (The Scotsman)