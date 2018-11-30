Rumour Mill: Gerrard rubbishes rumour about Ibrox star | Rangers face Uefa charge | boost for Hibs before Killie clash

Steven Gerrard insists Ovie Ejaria was not dropped because he was late, Rangers are set to face a charge from Uefa, and captain David Gray returns to Hibs’ first-team squad.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard. Picture: Getty

Gerrard rubbishes rumours

Steven Gerrard has rubbished rumours that he dropped midfielder Ovie Ejaria for the Europa League clash with Villarreal because the Liverpool loanee was late for training. Though he confirmed Ejaria had apologised for the lack of professionalism, the Rangers boss insisted he would not drop the player for such a big clash for something so trivial. (Daily Record)

Rangers face Uefa charge

Rangers will face a charge from Uefa after a supporter invaded the pitch to confront the linesman following Daniel Candeias’ red card for two bookable offences. The hosts were reduced to ten men in controversial circumstances, though they were able to hold on to a 0-0 draw. (Scottish Sun)

Rodgers looks forward to crunch tie

Brendan Rodgers expects a big European night at Celtic Park is on the horizon after the 1-0 win over Rosenborg set up a last-day Europa League showdown with Salzburg. A point would be enough for the Scottish champions to secure European football after Christmas and Rodgers believes it could potentially be a special night. (The Scotsman)

Gerrard hails ‘world class’ McGregor

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard labelled his goalkeeper Allan McGregor as ‘world class’ after the Ibrox side held Villarreal to a goalless draw which leaves their Europa League fate in their own hands. (The Scotsman)

Levein eager for Vanecek arrival

Hearts manager Craig Levein has joked that anticipating the availability of strikers is like waiting for public transport, as he looks ahead to the arrival of newcomer David Vanecek and the expected return of Steven Naismith and Uche Ikpeazu around the turn of the year. (The Scotsman)

Gray returns from injury

Hibs captain David Gray is set to return to the squad for Saturday’s trip to Kilmarnock. The right-back has been sidelined since sustaining a muscle injury in the 6-0 win over Hamilton almost two months ago. (Evening News)

Logan: I don’t hate any one

Shay Logan will expect a hostile reception at Hampden Park on Sunday as the player Celtic supporters love to hate, but the Aberdeen defender has tried to avoid a similar situation developing with the other half of the Old Firm ahead of next Wednesday’s league game at Ibrox. (The Scotsman)

Scotland in complex Euro draw

Scotland are set to be involved in the most complicated draw in world football history on Sunday in Dublin for Euro 2020. Alex McLeish’s side will be in Pot Three with nine other countries for the draw for the European Championships as they attempt to end what will be a 22-year absence from qualifying for a major tournament. (The Scotsman)

Meekings to miss rest of the season

Dundee defender Josh Meekings is set to miss the rest of the season after it was confirmed he needs surgery in order to cure a hip problem. Manager Jim McIntyre described the news as a “big blow” after revealing that the club were hoping a course of injections would keep the 26-year-old fit and available. (The Courier)

