Rumour Mill: Gerrard involvement in Rangers transfers | EPL clubs chase Celtic midfielder | Tierney on Parkhead future

Steven Gerrard will have final say on all Rangers transfers, Bournemouth and Watford are chasing Celtic midfielder Callum McGregor, and Kieran Tierney says he’s happy at Celtic.

EPL clubs chase Celtic midfielder

Bournemouth and Watford are looking to sign Celtic midfielder Callum McGregor. The versatile Hoops star has impressed this term, playing in 51 games across all competitions. With still three years left on his deal, the English Premier League duo would have to spend big to bring McGregor south of the border. (Scottish Sun on Sunday)

Gerrard to have final say

Steven Gerrard will have final say on all Rangers transfers, according to director of football Mark Allen. Once again Allen insisted that recruitment was only part of his role with the club. And while he would help to bring players to the club, he would only be doing so on the wishes of the manager. (Sunday Herald)

Steven Gerrard was announced as new Rangers manager earlier this week. Picture: Getty

Tierney content to stay at Celtic

There wasn’t a pang of envy from Kieran Tierney this week as he watched his fellow Scotland left-back Andrew Robertson help Liverpool to a Champions League final date with Real Madrid. The Young Player of the Year in Scotland - awarded to him for the third year in succession - insists he’s happy with life at Celtic. (Scotland on Sunday)

Ferguson fighting for his life

Former Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson, the most successful manager in the history of the British game, is seriously ill in intensive care after undergoing emergency surgery following a brain haemorrhage. Well-wishes immediately flooded in after his former club, where he spent more than 26 years in charge, announced the news in a brief statement on Saturday evening. (Various)

Rodgers backs McAllister hire

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers believes that Steven Gerrard has chosen well by naming Gary McAllister as his assistant at Ibrox. Rodgers appointed the Scot as his first-team coach at Liverpool in the summer of 2015 but his tenure ended when Rodgers was dismissed three months later. (Scotland on Sunday)

SPFL eye better TV deal after Gerrard arrival

The upsurge in interest created by Steven Gerrard’s appointment as Rangers manager could lead to a record television deal for Scottish football. The Scottish Professional Football League chief executive Neil Doncaster is confident it can tap into the publicity generated by Gerrard’s arrival to secure a broadcast contract worth double the current terms. (Scotland on Sunday)

Nicholl hopes to stay

Rangers caretaker boss Jimmy Nicholl says he would love to be part of Steven Gerrard’s Ibrox restoration project. The Northern Irishman was put in charge of the Light Blues following Graeme Murty’s sacking on Tuesday. He masterminded Saturday’s 1-0 win over Kilmarnock but admits he does not know if he will still be on the payroll. (Various)

Lennon happy with draw

Neil Lennon said his players had made a “great statement of intent”, after they took a share of the spoils at Pittodrie yesterday. It was a result that left both teams well in the battle for second place as the season reaches its denouement but one that he says could have been even better. (Scotland on Sunday)

