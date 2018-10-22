Rumour Mill: Gabby Agbonlahor reveals SPFL interest | Celtic sweat over Brown fitness | Hearts defender ‘hit by microphone’

Gabby Agbonlahor has revealed he has turned down offers from the Ladbrokes Premiership, Celtic will today learn the extent of Scott Brown’s injury, and Hearts defender Jimmy Dunne has played down getting in the head by a microphone.

Picture: PA

Gabby Agbonlahor on SPFL interest

Former Aston Villa striker Gabby Agbonlahor has revealed that he’s turned down offers from the Ladbrokes Premiership, because he’s only interested in moving north if either Celtic or Rangers try to sign him. The 31-year-old is still without a club after leaving Villa Park this summer. (Scottish Sun)

Gerrard not content after win

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard was not fooled by the three-goal winning margin over Hamilton, admitting that the 4-1 victory at the Hope CBD Stadium “flattered” his side. He also made it clear that their display will not be good enough to have them competing for the title. (The Scotsman)

Rossiter knows his luck

Rangers midfielder Jordan Rossiter is fully aware of his luck to still be at the club after a pair of injury-plagued seasons. The 21-year-old made his first start of the season and just 13th appearance overall since joining from Liverpool in the summer of 2016. (Daily Record)

Brown backed to stay at Celtic

Former Celtic captain Roy Aitken believes current skipper Scott Brown has still got too much to offer the Parkhead club to consider quitting for Australia. Brown, 33, is out of contract at the end of the season and is wanted by Western Melbourne. (The Scotsman)

- Celtic will today learn the extent of Brown’s injury after the midfielder limped out of their 4-2 victory over Hibs. At present, the Parkhead club are unsure of exactly what the issue is. Brown felt pain in his knee and calf shortly after returning from a hamstring problem. (Daily Record)

Hearts hope Haring will keep until January

Hearts hope that influential midfielder Peter Haring will be able to soldier on until the winter break before undergoing a hernia operation. The Austrian missed Saturday’s 2-1 victory over Aberdeen due to a strain caused as a result of the problem which has been plaguing him recently. (Evening News)

Dunne on going hit with microphone

Hearts defender Jimmy Dunne refused to condemn the fan who hit him on the head with a microphone during the 2-1 victory over Aberdeen. The 21-year-old defender insisted that sort of thing shouldn’t happen, but played down the incident, saying he didn’t want to make a big deal about it. (Daily Record)

Defence key to Hibs

Adam Bogdan has insisted the 4-2 defeat by Celtic won’t derail Hibs’ season, but knows Neil Lennon’s side must rediscover the knack of keeping clean sheets. The Hungarian goalkeeper had four successive shut-outs to his name before heading to Glasgow, only to find himself picking the ball out of his net four times. (Evening News)

