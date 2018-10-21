Rumour Mill: Ex-Rangers star wanted by Arsenal | Gerrard reveals scouting mission | Scott Brown a major doubt

Former Rangers defender David Bates is wanted by a host of Premier League clubs, Steven Gerrard revealed a recent scouting mission, and Scott Brown is a major doubt for Celtic’s Europa League clash with RB Leipzig.

Former Rangers defender David Bates. Picture: SNS

Bates wanted by Arsenal and Everton

Former Rangers defender David Bates is wanted by a host of Premier League clubs, including Arsenal. Scouts have been sent to Hamburg to watch the centre-back in action, with some glowing reports coming back to the UK. In addition to the Emirates side, Everton, Leicester, Watford and Southampton are all said to be interested. (Sunday Mirror)

Billy Gilmour eyes loan move

Former Rangers starlet Billy Gilmour is eyeing a loan move as he looks to continue his progression at Premier League club Chelsea. The 17-year-old has impressed in the club’s youth ranks since swapping Ibrox for Stamford Bridge, but is now eyeing a shot at first-team football. (Scottish Sun on Sunday)

Gerrard reveals scouting mission

Steven Gerrard has revealed that he was in attendance at Scotland’s under-21 match with England, in part, to watch some of the players on the victorious Three Lions’ side. The Rangers boss is looking for a player who may be unsatisfied with his playing time at his current club and could see Ibrox as the best way to advance their career. (Sunday Mail)

Brown a major doubt

Celtic captain Scott Brown is a major doubt for his side’s Europa League meeting with RB Leipzig after limping off during the 4-2 victory over Hibs. Manager Brendan Rodgers was unsure about the exact specifics of his injury, saying Brown felt pain in both his calf and knee. (Sunday Mail)

Gerrard demands away win

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard says he’ll slap a sign on the wall which simply asks ‘Livingston 1 - 0 Rangers, what are you going to do about it?’ as he searches for his first away victory in the Ladbrokes Premiership. (Scotland on Sunday)

Lennon laments poor first half

Hibs head coach Neil Lennon lamented his team’s first-half performance after going down 4-2 away at Celtic in the Ladbrokes Premiership. Hibs found themselves 2-0 down after 20 minutes. (Evening News)

- Lennon also blasted the performance of referee Don Robertson, saying it was like playing against 12 men. (Various)

Haring needs surgery

Hearts boss Craig Levein has revealed that influential midfielder Peter Haring is going to need surgery, though the club are looking to put it off until the New Year. The Austrian was absent from Saturday’s 2-1 win over Aberdeen. (Evening News)

