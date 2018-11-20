Rumour Mill: Ex-Rangers star eyes January return | Celtic flop linked with big money move | Hearts pencil in Naismith return

Charlie Adam is open to returning to Rangers in January, ex-Celtic flop Teemu Pukki is on the radar of Galatasaray, and Hearts are hopeful of welcoming Steven Naismith back in early to mid-December.

Charlie Adam has admitted he'd be welcome to a Rangers return. Picture: Ian Rutherford

Ex-Rangers star eyes January return

Former Rangers midfielder Charlie Adam admits he’d be delighted with a return to Ibrox as he eyes a loan move in January. The 32-year-old has struggled for regular playing time this season at and would be open to teaming up with former Liverpool club-mate Steven Gerrard. (Daily Record)

Sky win TV deal

The SPFL have announced a new Ladbrokes Premiership TV deal with Sky Sports for five seasons beginning in 2020/21. BT Sport will cease broadcasting Scottish football when the current deal expires in two years. The broadcasters also lost the Betfred Cup, which has been snapped up by Premier Sports. (The Scotsman)

- Chris Sutton tweeted “suffice to say we are disappointed” after the news while promising that BT Sport will continue to give it their best over the next 18 months. (Scottish Sun)

Rogic adds to Celtic injury woes

Tom Rogic has become the latest Celtic player to be struck down with injury after it was revealed the Australian will miss his side’s international with Lebanon as he suffers with a knee complaint. Fortunately for the Hoops, the injury has been described as “minor” by coach Graham Arnold. (Evening Times)

Celtic flop linked with big money move

Former Celtic striker Teemu Pukki has been linked with a big-money move to Galatasaray by news outlets in Turkey. The Finnish hitman has been on fire to begin this season, netting ten goals in 16 appearances for English Championship side Norwich City. (Various)

McLeish defends selection

Alex McLeish has rejected the notion he stumbled across the successful team selection and formation which kept Scotland in contention to win their Nations League group and secure a guaranteed play-off spot for the Euro 2020 finals. (The Scotsman)

Hearts eye return for Naismith

Hearts’ forward line will strengthen in three to four weeks’ time when Steven Naismith returns from injury. The on-loan Norwich City striker is recovering from knee surgery and manager Craig Levein reported today that he should be back playing around the middle of next month. (Evening News)

