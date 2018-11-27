Rumour Mill: Ex-Rangers star backs lap of honour ban | Damien Duff for Celtic role? | Hearts star wants new deal

Lee McCulloch has joined calls to ban lap of honours in Old Firm matches, Damien Duff has been interviewed over a possible coaching role at Celtic, and Michael Smith wants a new deal at Hearts.

Former Rangers player Lee McCulloch. Picture: SNS

Rodgers defends Celtic stars over Old Firm trouble

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has insisted his players cannot be held accountable for crowd disorder at the last Old Firm match. Details of an internal police review into incidents at the last match blamed a lap of honour by the home team for a surge forward from Rangers supporters. (The Scotsman)

Bain to start Betfred Cup final

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has confirmed that Scott Bain will play in his first major cup final when the Betfred Cup holders face Aberdeen at Hampden on Sunday. The Scottish champions’ No 2 goalkeeper has been used in all three ties played by Rodgers’ side in the tournament so far. (The Scotsman)

Damien Duff for Celtic role?

Former Republic of Ireland international Damien Duff has held talks with Celtic chiefs over a potential coaching role at the club. The former Blackburn and Chelsea star is currently the under-15s coach at Irish side Shamrock Rovers. (Scottish Sun)

Ex-Rangers star backs lap of honour ban

Former Rangers captain Lee McCulloch has backed the potential introduction of a lap of honour ban in Old Firm matches. This comes after a police report blamed the Celtic players for causing trouble in the last encounter between the sides by celebrating in front of the Rangers supporters as they made their way around the stadium. (Evening Times)

Falkirk blast fans over racist abuse

Falkirk have condemned the behaviour of their own fans after Dennon Lewis was the target of racist abuse during the recent Scottish Cup defeat to local rivals Stenhousemuir. A statement on the club’s website described it as “simply unacceptable” as they called on fellow fans to help identify the culprits. (Sky Sports)

Ex-Hearts star ‘stole’ goal against Hibs

Ryan McGowan admitted that he not only stole his first ever goal for Hearts in a derby win over Hibs but that he should have also been sent off. The 2012 Scottish Cup winning hero opened the scoring at Easter Road on 2 January 2012 as Hearts ran out 3-1 winners. (Evening News)

Smith wants new Hearts deal

Michael Smith wants to sign a new contract to remain at Hearts beyond next summer. The Northern Ireland defender explained he and his family are happy in Edinburgh and hope to extend their stay in the Capital. (Edinburgh News)

Hibs players ‘letting Lennon down’

Ryan Porteous has admitted he and his team-mates are letting boss Neil Lennon down as they allowed their winless run to stretch to five games. However, the Easter Road defender believes a packed December programme gives them “a massive opportunity” to begin climbing the Premiership table. (Edinburgh News)

