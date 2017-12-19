Rumour Mill: Ex-Ibrox star as Arsenal manager? | McInnes to receive January funds | striker eyes Rangers return

Ex-Rangers star Mikel Arteta is reportedly being lined up as the replacement for Arsene Wenger, Derek McInnes will receive funds to spend in the January window, and Steven Naismith is interested in returning to Rangers.

Ex-Rangers midfielder Mikel Arteta. Picture: AFP/Getty

Ex-Ibrox star as Arsenal boss?

Arsenal chiefs have reportedly decided on ex-Rangers star Mikel Arteta as the next manager of the club. The 35-year-old is a member of the Manchester City coaching staff having left the Emirates in 2016. The North London club are beginning to plan for life after current boss Arsene Wenger. (The Telegraph)

Naismith eyes Rangers return

Steven Naismith became something of a hate figure for a section of the Rangers support when he refused to transfer his contract over to Charles Green’s new club in the summer of 2012. Times have changed, though, and Naismith now not only regrets the manner of his departure from Ibrox but would welcome a return, for pretty much the same reasons that he left in the first place. (The Scotsman)

Next Scotland boss won’t get more out of players

Gordon Strachan has insisted that it will be impossible for the next Scotland boss to get more effort and togetherness out of the national team players. Speaking in his first interview since his sacking, Strachan praised the group for being united and giving it their all during his tenure. The ex-Scotland boss was also critical of the way some of his staff were sacked following his exit. (Daily Record)

Teams won’t be able to copy Hearts

Scott Brown is confident Celtic can ward off the challenge of teams taking succour from Hearts’ dismantling of the Scottish champions on Sunday. Afterwards Craig Levein said his Hearts side replicated Anderlecht’s performance from when the Belgians beat Celtic 1-0 in Glasgow earlier this month in the Champions League. But Brown dismissed the notion other Scottish teams can expect to use the same gameplan as a template. (The Scotsman)

Griffiths strike voted goal of the year

Leigh Griffiths’ second goal against England in the 2-2 draw in June has been voted the best Scottish strike of 2017. The Celtic striker hit two perfect free kicks as Scotland took a 2-1 lead into the dying moments of the World Cup qualifier, only for Harry Kane to snatch an injury-time equaliser. (The Scotsman)

McInnes to receive January cash boost

Aberdeen chairman Stewart Milne has promised to provide Derek McInnes with funds in January should the manager believe his squad needs strengthening. The Dons have spent over £500,000 on Stevie May and Gary Mackay-Steven this season and Milne doesn’t envisage a lot of turnover in the coming transfer window. But with the club linked with former attacker Niall McGinn, Milne said there is money for McInnes to use. (Press and Journal)

Hibs ready for Hearts test

Danny Swanson admits Hibs will have to overcome a tough test if they are to extend their impressive recent Edinburgh derby record against resurgent Hearts next week. The Easter Road side are unbeaten in their last eight meetings with their city rivals and until last weekend would have been viewed as favourites to come away with a victory from their trip to Gorgie in eight days’ time. (Evening News)

Levein hails brilliant Berra

Craig Levein today acclaimed the Hearts captain Christophe Berra as a “brilliant signing” who has underpinned the second best defensive record in the Ladbrokes Premiership. The Edinburgh club are fifth in the table but have lost just 19 goals in 19 league games to date this season, a record bettered only by Celtic’s 15 concessions. (Edinburgh News)

