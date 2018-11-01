Rumour Mill: Ex-Celtic team-mate says Lennon ‘brings it on himself’ | Rangers post annual results | ACL for Celtic star?

Gary Caldwell has questioned the actions of Neil Lennon, Rangers post losses of £14.3 million, and reports claim Daniel Arzani has suffered an ACL tear.

Hibs boss Neil Lennon was struck by a coin in the Edinburgh derby. Picture: SNS

Rangers post annual results

Rangers have announced a huge loss of £14.3 million in their latest annual accounts, despite increases in both turnover and season ticket sales. But Dave King, the Rangers chairman, has insisted it was a year which saw the Ibrox club ‘normalise’ their financial affairs. (The Scotsman)

Lennon and Levein condemn ‘cowards’

Hibs manager Neil Lennon has lambasted the “cowards” who struck him with a coin and attacked Hearts goalkeeper Zdenek Zlamal during an ill-tempered Edinburgh derby at Tynecastle. Hearts manager Craig Levein also condemned the hooliganism. (The Scotsman)

- Lennon said he wanted to meet “face-to-face” with the supporter who threw a coin at him during the Edinburgh derby against Hearts. (The Scotsman)

- Gary Caldwell, a former Celtic team-mate of Lennon, believes the Hibs boss “brings a lot of it on himself”. (Scottish Sun)

Gerrard urges players to take responsibility

Rangers manager Steven ­Gerrard expressed concern at his team’s failure to deliver a winning response to their Betfred Cup semi-final exit at the hands on Aberdeen on Sunday and urged his players to take more responsibility for their recent dip in form. (The Scotsman)

Celtic ‘getting better and better’

Brendan Rodgers has hailed Celtic’s 100th victory under him and claimed his side are getting “better and better” this season. Celtic strolled to victory at Dens Park last night with different scorers contributing to a 5-0 win that leaves beleaguered Dundee at the bottom of the table. (The Scotsman)

ACL tear for Celtic star?

Reports from Australian football suggest loanee Daniel Arzani suffered a torn ACL as he exited the field on a stretcher following his debut for Celtic in the 5-0 victory over Dundee and could be out of action for a year. (Fox Sports)

McCoist: Something ‘not right’ with Griffiths

Ally McCoist reckons there’s ‘something not right’ with Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths at this moment in time. The Rangers legend, appearing on BT Sport, wondered about Griffiths’ withdrawal from the Scotland squad and his ‘liking’ of anti-Alex McLeish and Steven Naismith tweets. (Scottish Sun)

McInnes warns Logan over anti-Rangers video

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes has told Shay Logan to choose his friends carefully after the player was filmed saying “f*** the Rangers” on Snapchat earlier this week. His manager believes it was a “private conversation” of the two “having a laugh” which Logan’s friend has uploaded to social media. (Daily Record)