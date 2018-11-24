Rumour Mill: EPL side prepare fresh bid for Celtic star | Liverpool starlet to Rangers? | Celtic must ‘pump’ Rangers for ‘good of the game’

All the latest transfer news and gossip from the Scottish Premiership.

Fulham ready to make fresh bid for Celtic defender Dedryck Boyata in January

Dedryck Boyata in action for Celtic. Picture: SNS

Fulham are preparing a new push to sign defender Dedryck Boyata from Celtic in January. (Daily Mail)

Aberdeen reveal drop in profit as wage bill hits £8.5m

Aberdeen have made a profit for the fifth season in a row but the latest figures show that has dropped from £533,000 last year to £85,000 now. (The Scotsman)

‘I want to see Celtic pump Rangers for the good of the game- Chris Sutton

Former Celtic striker has argued that for “the good of the game” Celtic need to “pump” Rangers at Ibrox over the festive period.

In his Daily Record column, Sutton wrote: “The truth is for the good of the game, the occasion and the spectacle I hope Celtic pump Rangers as usual at Ibrox at Christmas.

“Another Yuletide hammering in front of their own supporters might be the only way to make them see sense. Slashing tickets doesn’t win football matches but it does hurt the image of the game.” (Daily Record)

Celtic star Mikael Lustig targeted by AIK

AIK sports director Bjorn Wesstrom has refused to rule out a bid for Mikael Lustig. (The Sun)

Leicester manager wants Celtic loanee to stay in Glasgow

Leciester boss Claude Puel wants Filip Benkovic to stay at Celtic for the season — because it’ll make him a better player for Leicester next term. The Croation defender has impressed so far during his stint at Parkhead. (The Sun)

Hibs boss Neil Lennon wants more of the same from Martin Boyle

Hibernian manager Neil Lennon was thrilled to see winger Martin Boyle make such a positive impact at international level over the past week but says he now wants to see him weigh in with performances like that for his club as well. (The Scotsman)

Liverpool’s Dominic Solanke set to join Rangers in January

Liverpool starlet Dominic Solanke is in line to join Rangers when the transfer window reopens in the New Year. The 21-year-old forward is wanted to replace Umar Sadiq in Gerrard’s set-up, with the Nigeria attacker expected to return to Roma in January. (TalkSport)

Steven Gerrard insists keeper Allan McGregor is ‘world-class’

Referring to Allan McGregor’s vital save for Scotland late in the game against Israel on Tuesday, Steven Gerrard said the Rangers’ keeper’s save was ‘world class’.

He said: “What a fantastic save. “It was world class. It was no surprise to me because I’ve seen it on many occasions so far this season and over the years.” (The Scotsman)

Hearts coach hopes to persuade Jimmy Dunne to switch to Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland have resumed efforts to persuade Jimmy Dunne to play for them following Martin O’Neill’s departure as Republic of Ireland manager.

Hearts assistant manager Austin MacPhee is on the coaching staff at Northern Ireland and he plans to take advantage of the uncertain situation with the Republic. (The Scotsman)