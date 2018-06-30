Rumour Mill: EPL club set to spend big on Tierney | Miller named as Livingston manager | McGeouch to Sunderland

New Everton manager Marco Silva is being widely-tipped to make a move for Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney, Kenny Miller named as Livingston’s player manager and out of contract Dylan McGeouch edges towards Sunderland.

Everton set to splurge on Celtic’s Kieran Tierney

In their ongoing search for a new left-back, Everton are reportedly preparing a huge £25 million bid for Kieran Tierney of Celtic. (Daily Record)

Eduardo Herrera rejects move back to Mexico

Rangers striker Eduardo Herrera has reportedly turned down a chance to move back to his homeland of Mexico. Steven Gerrard is expected to clear out the fringe players at Ibrox this summer but the 29-year-old attacker is believed to be holding out for a move to another European league. (Express)

Celtic's Kieran Tierney is tipped to be subject to a big bid from Everton. Picture SNS/Rob Casey

Kenny Miller set to be named Livingston player-manager

Kenny Miller is set to be named as the new player-manager of Livingston. The former Rangers striker has been locked in talks with the West Lothian outfit for the past two weeks. (The Scotsman)

Ex-Celtic striker claims Dedryck Boyata is worth £50million

Ex-Celtic striker John Hartson has claimed centre-back Dedryck Boyata is in the same class as England star John Stones. (The Scotsman)

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers gives update on rumoured Premier League target

Brendan Rodgers has denied reports that Celtic are in for Liverpool forward Danny Ings. Rodgers, who earlier this month secured the permanent signing of Odsonne Edouard from Paris Saint-Germain, told Sky Sports that the Hoops were “well covered” in attack with Moussa Dembele and Leigh Griffiths also vying for a place in the forward line. (The Scotsman)

Celtic cash in on World Cup stars with £800,000 windfall

Celtic are guaranteed almost £800,000 thanks to their World Cup stars. Every participating player earns £6,380 for their club for each day they are on duty in Russia. The Hoops received an initial windfall of around £715,000 when Belgian defender Dedryck Boyata, Swedish right-back Mikael Lustig, Aussie midfielder Tom Rogic and Costa Rican full-back Cristian Gamboa were chosen for the finals. With Boyata and Lustig entering the knockout stages, an extra £63,000 is on its way to Parkhead.

Rangers will share a minimum of £210,000 with Portugal defender Bruno Alves’ former side Cagliari. Hibs will get £45,000 for Jamie McLaren’s involvement with Australia. Kari Arnasin’s will bring around £90,000 to Aberdeen due to his selection for the Iceland squad. (The Sun)

Hibs midfielder Dylan McGeouch close to completing Sunderland switch Sunderland manager Jack Ross is hopeful of completing the signing of Dylan McGeouch by the start of next week. McGeouch is available on a free transfer after his contract with Hibs expired, and the former Celtic midfielder met Ross for talks last week at Sunderland’s Academy of Light training ground. (The Scotsman)

Hearts full-back Marcus Godinho out until at least September

Hearts right-back Marcus Godinho is likely to miss the first few months of the season as he recovers from his latest knee operation. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Hibs step up bid to sign Barnsley midfielder Stevie Mallan Hibs are hoping to thrash out a deal with Barnsley to sign Stevie Mallan.

The former St Mirren midfielder has this week informed the English League One club he is keen to return to Scotland after struggling to settle in Yorkshire, and the Easter Road club are ready to offer the 22-year-old a route back to his homeland if they can reach an agreement with the Tykes, who are eager to recoup some of the six-figure transfer fee they paid the Buddies a year ago. (Edinburgh Evening News)