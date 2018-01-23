Rumour Mill: Dembele ‘wants to leave’ | Boro eye Hibs ace | Wigan want Rossiter

Scottish football gossip: Moussa Dembele has indicated a desire to leave Celtic; Middlesbrough enter race for John McGinn and Wigan keen on Rangers midfielder Jordan Rossiter

Dembele ‘wants to leave’

Celtic No 2 Chris Davies has hinted that Moussa Dembele could be on his way out of Parkhead.

Davies said yesterday: “He’s our player and we’re happy for him to be here – and we know what he can do. But there is also an acceptance that maybe Moussa feels it is the right time for him to move on.

“And when a player feels that way, then, there is not an awful lot of point in stopping them – unless you really have to.” (The Scotsman)

Boro join McGinn chase

Middlesbrough are the latest side to be credited with an interest in Hibs midfielder John McGinn.

The former St Mirren youngster has been linked with a host of clubs in the English Championship along with West Ham in the English Premier League.

And Boro have been installed as the joint favourites to land McGinn by one betting firm. (Various)

Latics want Rossiter

Wigan Athletic are reportedly lining up a bid for Rangers midfielder Jordan Rossiter.

Rossiter has struggled with injury since arriving for £250,000 in the summer of 2016, and while it’s unclear if the Gers would be happy to sell, Wigan are reportedly set to test the waters with an offer in the final days of the transfer window. (Daily Record)

I’ll do it, says McLeish

Former Rangers boss Alex McLeish has said he is ready to answer Scotland’s call, and return for a second spell in charge of the national team.

McLeish took charge of ten games in 2007 before joining Birmingham City, but appears keen for another crack at the job. (Herald)

Regan in for grilling

Stewart Regan is set to be grilled by the SFA board next week over the failure to land Michael O’Neill.

Regan issued a statement yesterday about the rejection but it is understood that the SFA top brass want more of an explanation. (Daily Mail)

O’Connor eyes England return

Aberdeen are braced for the loss of Anthony O’Connor with the Irish defender indicating a preference to return to England.

Earlier this month Derek McInnes suggested he was hopeful of tying down the former Burton Albion stopper on a longer deal.

But it is looking increasingly likely that O’Connor will leave this summer on a free transfer. (Scottish Sun)

Strachan not surprised by O’Neill rejection

Gordon Strachan has claimed he wasn’t surprised that Michael O’Neill turned down the chance to succeed him as Scotland boss.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Strachan said: “There was a lot to be thinking about, a lot to be done but he has had a look at it and has decided to stay with a group of people that he has worked very well with for the last five years.

“Sometimes you get so long to think and it seems like a good idea at the time, but the longer you have to think of it you think maybe it is not such a good idea.” (Various)

Lennon keen on striking options

Neil Lennon has suggested that he will dip back into the transfer market as he looks to bolster his squad following the Scottish Cup exit at the hands of Hearts.

Anthony Stokes could be on his way out while Deivydas Matulevicius - told he could leave last month - now looks like he might be staying on at Easter Road. Lennon has also brought in Jamie Maclaren on loan from Darmstadt.

Lennon said: “Deivydas has a knee injury, we missed him on Sunday, especially in those conditions. Sometimes you need a powerful one up there. But we’re maybe looking for another forward-thinking player.” (Scottish Sun)

Palace in for Jack

Crystal Palace are on the trail of Dundee defender Jack Hendry, who has been linked with Celtic in recent weeks.

The Selhurst Park side are keen on adding the £1.5 million-rated Hendry, who is also on Bournemouth’s radar, to their squad. (Scottish Sun)

Scotland friendlies won’t help Celtic, says Brown

Scott Brown concedes Scotland’s summer friendlies will benefit the new national team boss but not necessarily Celtic’s international players.

With up to seven Celtic players set to be involved in the four friendly matches, the start of Champions League qualification won’t leave much time for the players to take a break, says Brown.

He added: “Last year we got six days and came back in and went straight into the Champions League qualifiers. We will probably get a week and a half this year. The friendlies are maybe not so good for all the Celtic lads.” (The Scotsman)

NEWS IN BRIEF

• Former Partick and Hamilton defender Ziggy Gordon insists he’s a far superior player after a spell with Polish side Jagiellonia Bialystok

• Charlie Nicholas launched an astonishing attack on the SFA yesterday, branding them ‘embarrassments’ over the failure to land Michael O’Neill

• Rangers have made a second bid in excess of £500,000 for Hamilton midfielder Greg Docherty