Rumour Mill: Clarke snubs Ibrox move | Gerrard sanctions Rangers transfers | new Celtic deal for Rogic?

Steve Clarke has rejected an approach from a third party over the possibility of taking over at Rangers, Steven Gerrard is “seriously interested” in becoming the next boss at Ibrox, and Tom Rogic offers hope he could sign a new deal at Celtic.

Clarke rejects Rangers

Steve Clarke has knocked back an approach from Rangers to become their next manager. Ibrox chiefs sounded out Clarke through a third party over the possibility of replacing Graeme Murty at the end of the season, though the former West Brom and Reading boss wasn’t interested. (The Scotsman)

Gerrard sanctions moves

Steven Gerrard is “seriously interested” in becoming the next Rangers manager after holding talks with Ibrox representatives. The Liverpool under-18s coach has even given the green light on transfers which will see Scott Arfield and Allan McGregor arrive on freedom of contract this summer. (Scottish Sun)

- Gary McAllister will become assistant manager if Steven Gerrard agrees to become next Rangers boss. (Daily Mail)

New deal for Rogic?

Tom Rogic has opened up on his time at Celtic ahead of his World Cup adventure with Australia and given hope that he could maybe sign a new contract. With just over 12 months left on his current deal there is a fear this season could be his last. However, Rogic insisted there is a possibility for him to continue growing as a player at Parkhead. (Daily Record)

Foderingham going nowhere

Wes Foderingham has insisted he is going nowhere amid rumours Rangers are closing in on a deal to bring Allan McGregor back to Ibrox. First choice Gers ‘keeper Foderingham dismissed suggestions that it could be one in, one out if McGregor seals a return to the club from Championship side Hull. (The Scotsman)

Hartson: Celtic should win ten-in-a-row

Former Celtic striker John Hartson claims that the only hope Rangers have of preventing their derby rivals from winning a record ten successive titles is if Brendan Rodgers chooses to resign as manager, takes the club’s biggest names with him and Celtic elect to replace him with Pedro Caixinha. (The Scotsman)

McLaughlin: Hearts will be stronger next term

Jon McLaughlin will continue his farewell tour at Pittodrie tonight but will do so in the belief he is leaving Hearts in good hands. The goalkeeper stopped short of confirming these were the last few games of his short but successful Hearts career. However, manager Craig Levein is already looking at his replacement in the expectation the 30-year-old will pursue more lucrative offers down south. (The Scotsman)

Boost for Hibs ahead of Killie clash

Darren McGregor will be fit for Hibs’ match against Kilmarnock tomorrow after sitting out last weekend’s 2-1 win over Celtic with a hamstring strain. The defender will be joined in returning to the squad this weekend by midfield duo Scott Allan and Marvin Bartley. (Evening News)

