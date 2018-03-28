Rumour Mill: Clarke shoots down Rangers talk | Tierney ‘best left-back in UK’ | Aberdeen’s summer recruitment

Steve Clarke has dismissed talk linking him to Rangers as “nonsense”, Kieran Tierney is the “best left-back in Britain” according to a former Celtic striker, and Derek McInnes has opened up on Aberdeen’s summer recruitment plans.

Tierney ‘best left-back in Britain’

Kieran Tierney is the best left-back in Britain “bar none”, according to former Celtic striker Frank McGarvey. The 20-year-old has been linked with a move to Manchester United, though McGarvey believes the likes of Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur will also be in the mix for the Parkhead favourite when it comes time for him to move on. (Evening Times)

Clarke shoots down talk of Rangers move

Steve Clarke insists he’s happy at Kilmarnock as he shot down “nonsense” talk of a potential move to Rangers. The highly regarded coach was linked again with the manager’s job at Ibrox last week as he continues to improve the fortunes of the Rugby Park outfit. (Daily Record)

McLeish wants players to build on win

Alex McLeish has urged Scotland to build on last night’s victory over Hungary and treat the performance as proof his methods are working. McLeish saw his players withstand a physical performance from their hosts to clinch a morale-boosting victory thanks to Matt Phillips’ winner three minutes into the second half. (The Scotsman)

Aberdeen’s summer recruitment

Derek McInnes is hoping for a strong end to the Ladbrokes Premiership season so he can recruit strongly in the summer window. The Dons boss not only wishes to replace some of the players he will be losing - like Ryan Christie and Kenny McLean - he also wants to strengthen a couple of positions where the team haven’t been at their best this term. (Daily Record)

Lovenkrands: The gap is definitely closing

Rangers coach Peter Lovenkrands insists the Ibrox club are definitely closing the gap on rivals Celtic. In order to prove that to everyone, the former Ibrox attacker has called on the current crop of players to win the Scottish Cup this term. (Daily Record)

Henderson eyes international call up

Liam Henderson has spoken of his international aspirations and urged Alex McLeish to come and watch him play for Bari. The former Celtic and Hibernian midfielder has made an impressive start to his career in Italy following his move to the Serie B side from Parkhead in January. (The Scotsman)

McNamara leaves York

Former Partick Thistle and Dundee United manager Jackie McNamara has left his role as chief executive of York City. The 44-year-old was the victim of a boardroom shake-up yesterday in the aftermath of the York City Supporters’ Trust members declining an offer from J M Packaging to finance the club until the opening of a new Community Stadium. (The Scotsman)

Lennon hopeful over midfielders

Neil Lennon is hopeful that Hibs midfielders Dylan McGeouch and Marvin Bartley will be available to face Partick Thistle on Saturday. The manager will be without Scotland internationalist John McGinn through suspension for the visit of the Maryhill side and he now faces an anxious few days to learn if McGeouch and Bartley will have recovered in time from a groin injury and a virus respectively. (Edinburgh News)

