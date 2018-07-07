Rumour Mill: Celtic won’t give up chase for John McGinn | new Rangers captain | Logan accuses Celtic fans of racism

Celtic are still looking to sign Hibs star John McGinn, James Tavernier has been named as the new captain of Rangers, and Shay Logan has accused the Celtic support of racial abuse.

READ MORE - Rangers 6 - 0 Bury: Steven Gerrard makes winning start at Ibrox

New Rangers captain

Steven Gerrard has revealed that James Tavernier will be Rangers’ captain for the 2018/19 season. The English right-back takes over from Lee Wallace, who hasn’t played since injuring his groin in a match against Partick Thistle last September. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic won’t give up on McGinn

Celtic will continue to pursue Hibs midfielder John McGinn despite having a £1.5million offer for the player knocked back. Brendan Rodgers is hopeful that the Scottish international will become a Celtic player for next season. (Daily Record)

Hibs midfielder John McGinn. Picture: Ian Rutherford

READ MORE - Celtic fans rage at club over blue season tickets

New deal for Paterson

Callum Paterson is one of seven players to be rewarded with a contract extension at Premier League new boys Cardiff City. The former Hearts star has committed his future to the Welsh club until 2022, agreeing a two-year extension to his previous deal. (The Scotsman)

Rangers ready for Europe

Steven Gerrard believes his players will meet the demands and scrutiny placed on them when they open their Europa League qualifying campaign on Thursday night. The new Rangers manager declared himself satisfied with the 6-0 friendly victory over Bury. (The Scotsman)

Mallan signs

Hibs have announced the signing of former St Mirren playmaker Stevie Mallan for a deal believed to be the region of £150,000. The midfielder returns to Scotland from English League One side Barnsley on a four-year contract. (Evening News)

READ MORE - Interview: Barry Davies on his love of 70s football and Wimbledon

Logan accuses Celtic fans of racism

Aberdeen defender Shay Logan has accused Celtic fans of racially abusing him during his side’s last trip to Parkhead. The visitors won the game 1-0 though Logan was shown a red card after the full-time whistle. (The Scotsman)

Naismith had other offers

New Hearts signing Steven Naismith had offers to continue his career his career in England, but revealed he only had any real interest in returning to Tynecastle. The former Rangers striker signed a season-long loan deal from Norwich yesterday after spending the second half of last term on loan in Gorgie. (Edinburgh News)

READ MORE - Five things Hibs fans should know about new signing Stevie Mallan